Reset Your Body and Immune System With this Green Detox Soup
This #TastyTuesday we're giving you a break from the Thanksgiving leftovers with this healthy and nutritious recipe.
If you're feeling tired of eating Thanksgiving leftovers and want to give your body a reset before the rest of the holiday season begins, we've got the right recipe for you.
This #TastyTuesday, we're sharing a green detox soup that is a great way to fill your body with iron, vitamin K, vitamin D and more nutrients that will help you lose the bloat and give your gut biome a rest.
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons of olive oil
- 1 ½ cups of chopped fennel
- 1 ⅓ cup of sliced leeks
- 1 ¼ cup of chopped celery
- 2 cloves garlic, smashed
- 1 (10-ounce) zucchini, cubed
- 1 (10-ounce) package of fresh spinach
- ½ (12-ounce) bag of fresh broccoli florets
- 6 leaves Tuscan kale, ribs removed and cut into small pieces
- ¼ cup of chopped flat-leaf parsley
- 4 cups of low-sodium vegetable broth
- 2 cups of hot water, as needed
- 1 avocado, diced
- 1 teaspoon of spirulina powder
- 10 tablespoons of gomasio (toasted, crushed sesame seeds)
Directions:
- Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add fennel, leeks, celery, and garlic cloves and saute until soft and fragrant, three to five minutes.
- Add zucchini, spinach, broccoli, kale, and parsley; mix to combine. Cook until kale and spinach have wilted slightly, about three minutes.
- Stir in vegetable broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, until vegetables are soft, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat.
- Puree soup with an immersion blender until smooth, adding hot water if needed to achieve desired consistency. Add avocado and spirulina powder and blend until smooth.
- Ladle soup into bowls and serve each with one tablespoon gomasio.
