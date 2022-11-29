This #TastyTuesday we're giving you a break from the Thanksgiving leftovers with this healthy and nutritious recipe.

Reset Your Body and Immune System With this Green Detox Soup

If you're feeling tired of eating Thanksgiving leftovers and want to give your body a reset before the rest of the holiday season begins, we've got the right recipe for you.

This #TastyTuesday, we're sharing a green detox soup that is a great way to fill your body with iron, vitamin K, vitamin D and more nutrients that will help you lose the bloat and give your gut biome a rest.

¡Disfruta!

Detox Soup Credit: Getty Images

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 ½ cups of chopped fennel

1 ⅓ cup of sliced leeks

1 ¼ cup of chopped celery

2 cloves garlic, smashed

1 (10-ounce) zucchini, cubed

1 (10-ounce) package of fresh spinach

½ (12-ounce) bag of fresh broccoli florets

6 leaves Tuscan kale, ribs removed and cut into small pieces

¼ cup of chopped flat-leaf parsley

4 cups of low-sodium vegetable broth

2 cups of hot water, as needed

1 avocado, diced

1 teaspoon of spirulina powder

10 tablespoons of gomasio (toasted, crushed sesame seeds)

Directions:

Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add fennel, leeks, celery, and garlic cloves and saute until soft and fragrant, three to five minutes. Add zucchini, spinach, broccoli, kale, and parsley; mix to combine. Cook until kale and spinach have wilted slightly, about three minutes. Stir in vegetable broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, until vegetables are soft, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat. Puree soup with an immersion blender until smooth, adding hot water if needed to achieve desired consistency. Add avocado and spirulina powder and blend until smooth. Ladle soup into bowls and serve each with one tablespoon gomasio.