On Wednesday, the Recording Academy announced changes to the names of several Grammy categories, following years of criticism surrounding use of the word "urban." The Academy changed “Best Urban Contemporary Album” to “Best Progressive R&B Album,” in order “to describe the merit or characteristics of music compositions or performances themselves,” according to a press release. Records in this category will showcase “the more progressive elements of R&B,” which “may include samples and elements of hip-hop, rap, dance, and electronic music,” as well as “production elements found in pop, Europop, country, rock, folk, and alternative.” Additionally, the Grammy for “Latin Rock, Urban, or Alternative Album” will now be called "Latin Rock or Alternative Album."

The term "urban" has been criticized in the past for being racially charged and discriminatory, as well as failing to describe any actual genre of music. Similarly, Republic Records — home to Drake, Taylor Swift, and Ariana Grande, among others — announced this week that the label will no longer use "urban" as a description for artists or music.

Image zoom (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Conversely, the Recording Academy announced that they have changed "Latin Pop" to "Latin Pop and Urban," though a representative for the Academy said that the name could still be amended yet again. Though "urban" and "urbano" do refer to a broader range of music, including reggaeton and trap, Latinx artists and music writers have also questioned its use, partly because it lumps so many different genres together. Last year, for example, the Latin Grammys came under fire when reggaetoneros like Daddy Yankee and Maluma claimed that reggaeton as a genre wasn't valued enough in its nominations and awards.

On Instagram, the Recording Academy also expressed support for the social movement to eradicate police brutality and joined the #BlackoutTuesday campaign last week.