These Latinx Artists Earned Grammy Nominations Today

Grammy nominations were announced Friday morning, and we’re always happy to see artists who have hustled so hard get formally recognized. Best new artists such as Dua Lipa earned more than just one nod, and women dominated categories conventionally ruled by men (five out of the eight nominees for album of the year are women). But we’re truly blown away by the strong Latinx representation in the U.S. music industry. These artists built their impressive rhythmic repertoires by being themselves, honoring their personal backgrounds and executing their craft so well that they transcend cultures.