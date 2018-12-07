These Latinx Artists Earned Grammy Nominations Today

Grammy nominations were announced Friday morning, and we’re always happy to see artists who have hustled so hard get formally recognized. Best new artists such as Dua Lipa earned more than just one nod, and women dominated categories conventionally ruled by men (five out of the eight nominees for album of the year are women). But we’re truly blown away by the strong Latinx representation in the U.S. music industry. These artists built their impressive rhythmic repertoires by being themselves, honoring their personal backgrounds and executing their craft so well that they transcend cultures. 

Bianca Richards
December 07, 2018
<p>This nomination comes as no surprise. Cardi B&rsquo;s &ldquo;I Like It&rdquo; featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin remained No. 1 on <em>Billboard&rsquo;</em>s Hot 100 List for 34 weeks straight &mdash; and brought well-deserved recognition to the talent in the Latin music industry. Cardi is also nominated for Album of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Album and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.</p>
Record of the Year: Cardi B – “I Like It”

This nomination comes as no surprise. Cardi B’s “I Like It” featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin remained No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 List for 34 weeks straight — and brought well-deserved recognition to the talent in the Latin music industry. Cardi is also nominated for Album of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Album and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Presley Ann Courtesy of Getty Images
<p>Cabello&rsquo;s <em>Camila</em> is in the running for Best Pop Vocal Album alongside such superstar offerings as Ariana Grande&rsquo;s <em>Sweetener</em> and Taylor Swift&rsquo;s <em>Reputation</em>. Her breakthrough song, &ldquo;Havana,&rdquo; earned her a second nomination, for Best Pop Solo Performance.</p>
Best Pop Vocal Album: Camila Cabello – Camila 

Cabello’s Camila is in the running for Best Pop Vocal Album alongside such superstar offerings as Ariana Grande’s Sweetener and Taylor Swift’s Reputation. Her breakthrough song, “Havana,” earned her a second nomination, for Best Pop Solo Performance.

Kevin Winter Courtesy of Getty Images
<p>We&rsquo;re pulling for Christina Aguilera&rsquo;s &ldquo;Fall in Line&rdquo; featuring Demi Lovato to beat out other impressive collabs such as Maroon 5&rsquo;s &ldquo;Girls Like You&rdquo; featuring Cardi B. Demi took to <a href="https://twitter.com/ddlovato/status/1071074194689994754">Twitter</a> to express her appreciation for the nod: &ldquo;I grew up in Texas, singing to @xtina everyday, DESPERATELY trying to hit her high notes. If you would&rsquo;ve told me I&rsquo;d have a Grammy nod with her I would&rsquo;ve laughed in your face!! This is so surreal.&rdquo; The song received over 32 million views on YouTube and reached No. 3 on the iTunes U.S. Songs chart.</p>
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Christina Aguilera ft. Demi Lovato – “Fall in Line”

We’re pulling for Christina Aguilera’s “Fall in Line” featuring Demi Lovato to beat out other impressive collabs such as Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” featuring Cardi B. Demi took to Twitter to express her appreciation for the nod: “I grew up in Texas, singing to @xtina everyday, DESPERATELY trying to hit her high notes. If you would’ve told me I’d have a Grammy nod with her I would’ve laughed in your face!! This is so surreal.” The song received over 32 million views on YouTube and reached No. 3 on the iTunes U.S. Songs chart.

Jeff Kravitz Courtesy of Getty Images
<p>Miguel opened our eye yet again with <em>War + Leisure,</em> reminding us that he is one of the artists dominating the R&amp;B game. Describing its purpose, he tells <em><a href="https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/hip-hop/8023033/miguel-new-album-war-leisure-release-date-told-you-so-video">Billboard</a>,</em> &ldquo;We all wake up, and it&rsquo;s time to be creative and amazing and positive &#8230; but then we&rsquo;re dealing with these same problems, this injustice, wars between politicians with egos.&rdquo; Miguel&rsquo;s &ldquo;Come Through and Chill&rdquo; featuring J. Cole and Salaam Remi is also nominated for Best R&amp;B Song.</p>
Best Urban Contemporary Album: Miguel – War & Leisure

Miguel opened our eye yet again with War + Leisure, reminding us that he is one of the artists dominating the R&B game. Describing its purpose, he tells Billboard, “We all wake up, and it’s time to be creative and amazing and positive … but then we’re dealing with these same problems, this injustice, wars between politicians with egos.” Miguel’s “Come Through and Chill” featuring J. Cole and Salaam Remi is also nominated for Best R&B Song.

Scott Dudelson Courtesy of Getty Images
<p>Angel-voiced Tori Kelly&rsquo;s nomination for Best Gospel Album is her second shot at winning her first Grammy. The singer of Puerto Rican descent might just grab that golden gramophone, considering <em>Hiding Place</em> set the record for the most first-week streams in the genre. Adding to her chances for a win, her song &ldquo;Never Alone,&rdquo; featuring Kirk Franklin, is nominated for Best Gospel Performance Song.</p>
Best Gospel Album: Tori Kelly – Hiding Place

Angel-voiced Tori Kelly’s nomination for Best Gospel Album is her second shot at winning her first Grammy. The singer of Puerto Rican descent might just grab that golden gramophone, considering Hiding Place set the record for the most first-week streams in the genre. Adding to her chances for a win, her song “Never Alone,” featuring Kirk Franklin, is nominated for Best Gospel Performance Song.

Paula Lobo Courtesy of Getty Images
<p>Our tissues boxes have been empty since the release of <em>Coco</em> &mdash; a film that reflects Latinx culture perfectly. Songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez were the masterminds behind the tearjerker &ldquo;Remember Me,&rdquo; while Natalia Lafourcade and Miguel executed the vocals, beautifully blending English and Spanish language.</p>
Best Song Written for Visual Media: “Remember Me” from the film Coco 

Our tissues boxes have been empty since the release of Coco — a film that reflects Latinx culture perfectly. Songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez were the masterminds behind the tearjerker “Remember Me,” while Natalia Lafourcade and Miguel executed the vocals, beautifully blending English and Spanish language.

Jamie McCarthy Courtesy of Getty Images
