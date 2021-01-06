Grammy Awards Postponed Due to Coronavirus Spike in Los Angeles

Originally scheduled for this month, the show has been postponed until March 14 due to a surge of COVID-19 infections in Los Angeles.

The 2021 Grammy Awards will no longer take place on January 31. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the spike of cases in Los Angeles, where the show will be taped, the ceremony has been postponed until March 14. The Recording Academy and CBS expressed in a statement: "The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do."

The show will be hosted by Trevor Noah and won't have a live audience; only the host and performers will be allowed on stage, carefully following social distancing guidelines. It's not clear whether winners will accept the awards remotely. Beyoncé leads the list of nominees this year, which also includes Ricky Martin, J Balvin, Tainy, Kany García, and Bad Bunny.

"Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show," the statement from the Recording Academy and CBS added. "We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors, and especially this year's nominees for their understanding, patience, and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times."