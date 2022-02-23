In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the singer discussed the inspiration behind her new single, her passion for making music and the importance of representation in the music industry.

Gloria Martínez, better known as Goyo, has entered a new era as a solo artist.

The vocalist of the Colombian Afro-Punk band ChocQuibTown is exploring new frontiers with the launch of her latest single "Na na na," an ode to female empowerment and learning to say "no."

Although Goyo has no plans of breaking away from the Latin Grammy award-winning group, her new project has been a long time coming as the artist explores her independence and creates songs that speak to women in a new, refreshing way.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica the singer discussed the inspiration behind her new single, her passion for making music and the importance of representation in the music industry.

Goyo Credit: Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage

With your music, we've seen a whole new look come forward for Colombian musicians. What does it mean to you to represent Colombia as an Afro-Latina?

I'm very excited because I think that this diversity is very important. Also, very happy to show my fans who have always been there for me my [new] song. I'm very happy to be able to continue growing [and] reaching many people.

With two Latin Grammys under your belt, you've received a lot of international recognition throughout your career, prompting it to grow tremendously. What does it mean to you to be able to create music?

I feel very excited to have the opportunity to make a living from music. I think it's one of the best tools or gifts that I have been given, because it is something that fulfills me a lot. It is a tool to communicate, a tool to unleash my creativity and obviously to be myself—I take that very, very seriously. For example, in "Na na na," what I did was just that, try to tell a true story, but in a funny way. It's what fills me and moves me.

What is "Na na na" about?

[It] is a song I composed and produced with Slow and Nice Guys. I wrote the lyrics and the truth is that it's a song that speaks of a specific moment where a woman can—and [owns her power]—to say "no." And she does it in a fresh way. But, instead of saying "no," she says na na na.

Your music is considered Afro-Punk and has brought a whole new flavor and look to how people view Colombian artists. How do you think the music industry can continue developing and evolving to better represent Latinos?

I think it's important that each artist has their own personality, their sound, how they look. In the end, it's an artistic construction of everything that is your project and your stamp as a person and as an artist. It's important to have fun and use different aesthetics. I love Afro-futurism, I really like the theme of the panther, and that's what I expressed in the video of the song. I created a Metaverse where only I exist and where I'm changing environments, but always being in the same situation, except with a lot more strength and with a lot of power.

Why is it important for women to learn to say no? Why is there so much power in that?

When you say "no," abuse stops. When you say "no" and you're ready to leave a relationship, for example, is the moment when you begin to take another path, open yourself up, find other possibilities. For me, "no" is not negative, but it helps us make decisions, push you, take you further than you would never have thought. That's why I opened [my solo career] with a song like this one.

What can fans expect from you as a solo artist in the future?

I have so many things to tell you about. I am also launching the teaser of a project I did with HBO, which is an incredible documentary called En letra de otros, where my family appears. I tell you Gloria's story from the place where I was born. I open up that [side of me] that hadn't been placed on the table with ChocQuibTown, so I feel excited.