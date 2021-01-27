Goya Votes to Silence CEO After He Said the Election Was Rigged

Last week, Goya's board of directors voted to have CEO Robert Unanue silenced after his comments during an appearance on Fox Business, in which he expressed his support of former President Donald Trump and claimed that the presidential election was rigged.

According to the New York Post, the board's decision means that Unanue must now obtain permission before making any media appearances. "Bob does not speak for Goya Foods when he speaks on TV," said Goya board member and third-generation owner Andy Unanue. "The family has diverse views on politics, but politics is not part of our business. Our political point of views are irrelevant."

Another source told CNN that the vote is a "full stop" on Unanue speaking to the press, not only about politics but also about the company itself. A majority of Goya shareholders wanted to remove Unanue, but ultimately didn't make that decision so as not to affect the dynamics of the family-controlled company.

"The company has never been political or politicized," said the source. "He's gone from bad CEO to CEO that has imperiled the future of the company and endangered the lives of some of the shareholders." The source also claimed that other Unanue family members have received threats because of the CEO's comments.

Image zoom Credit: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Robert declined to comment on the vote but said that he was now having second thoughts about publicizing his political views. "Independently, I've made the decision to lower the temperature and walk away from speaking about politics and religion," he said. "I realize it's important because of the diverse views of the company and our market."

Still, the CEO — who owns less than 5 percent of the business — didn't say he would stop speaking out entirely.