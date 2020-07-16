Donald Trump's Support for Goya Sparks More Backlash for the Company

Last week, Goya CEO Robert Unanue's praise for the president sparked a backlash from many consumers, so Donald Trump has now responded with praise for the company's products. In a new photo, the president poses in front of an array of Goya products in the Oval Office. Unsurprisingly, this caused a second round of backlash against the beloved company.

Many Latinx consumers have renewed the call to boycott Goya, which claims to be the nation's largest Hispanic-owned food brand. People have been posting under the hashtags #BoycottGoya and #goyaway, with videos of themselves trashing Goya products and sharing homemade adobo and sazón recipes.

Trump also tweeted that Goya "is doing GREAT. The Radical Left smear machine backfired, people are buying like crazy!" Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump showcased her support for the company by posting a photo of herself holding a can of beans. "If it’s Goya, it has to be good," she wrote, following that with a translation of the sentence in Spanish.

Ivanka's post brought about concerns over possible violations of the ethical standards for executive-branch employees, who are not supposed to use public office “for the endorsement of any product.” It also inspired a ton of memes.