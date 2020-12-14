Goya Names Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Employee of the Month

Last week, during an interview with conservative talk show host Michael Berry, Goya CEO Robert Unanue announced that New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was named employee of the month at the food company. In the summer, Unanue visited the Trump White House as part of a Hispanic Prosperity Initiative, which prompted some consumers to call for a boycott. "When [Ocasio-Cortez] boycotted us, our sales actually increased 1,000 percent," Unanue told Berry. "So we gave her an honorary. We never were able to hand it to her, but she got employee of the month for bringing attention to Goya and our adobo."

At the July roundtable with Trump, Unanue said that "we're truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder." A number of people expressed disappointment in the CEO's praise for a president who routinely attacks Latinos in both his speech and policy. "Oh look, it's the sound of me Googling 'how to make your own Adobo,'" Ocasio-Cortez tweeted after the roundtable, later sharing an alternative recipe for adobo seasoning.

In response to Unanue's latest comments, Ocasio-Cortez denied formally leading a boycott and attributed Goya's increased sales to pandemic panic-buying. "No, I just googled how to make my own adobo," she tweeted. "But of course Fox would rather indulge their made up fantasies than acknowledge that in the Trump admin's catastrophic response to COVID, millions of people rushed to buy canned goods which then had to be rationed at grocery stores."