The actresses chat with People Chica about how healing surrounding yourself with the right people can be.

Sometimes, your chosen family can quickly become the most important set of people in your life. This element was palpable with the 2014 release of Guardians of the Galaxy with Zoe Saldaña, Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel.

A few films later, fans of the Marvel cinematic franchise are catching a glimpse of the galaxy's guardians, in their current form, for what may be for the last time.

Much like its predecessors, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 continues carrying the torch of honoring and recognizing how pivotal it is to have a group of people who have taken on the mantle of family.

THE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 Credit: Marvel / Walt Disney

Actress Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula (sister to Saldaña's Gamora), tells People Chica, "We got lots to do together this time, which was fun. And this is the story of a group of misfits and outcasts who didn't have a family and have formed a family."

The Scottish actress continues, "I think that's a wonderful message for people because not everyone is fortunate enough to grow up with a really loving, supporting family system. And so I think it's a good message to put out there that even if you don't grow up with that, you can find that later on in life and really flourish and thrive."

French actress and co-star Pom Klementieff echoes Gillan's sentiments.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 Credit: Marvel / Walt Disney

"Yeah, I mean, it's exactly what she said. No, but I think it's there. I think everyone can connect with these—with these characters who are misfits and who feel like they don't belong, you know. And through connecting with each other and finding the right people that care about you, that you care about—that you're ready to fight for, you know, it's what makes sense of, you know, in life," she adds.

Klementieff adds, "You know, that's the beauty of, you know, growing with the right people and, you know, and like heal trauma through love, you know, in some way."