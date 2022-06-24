Creator Claudia Forestieri gives People Chica the 411 on what inspired her to pen a show centered around a Dominican family in the 80s.

Every chance a Latino gets the opportunity to bring a show to life, la cultura everywhere wins big.

This is most definitely the case with HBO Max's Gordita Chronicles by creator Claudia Forestieri and showrunner Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz that's backed by none other than #chicabosses Zoe Saldaña and Eva Longoria.

The show represents a huge win for Dominicans across the globe as it focuses on a family of four moving from the beautiful Dominican Republic to sunny Miami, FL, in the 80s.

HBO Max's "Gordita Chronicles" Credit: HBO Max

On why the Latino community needed a story centered around a Dominican family, Forestieri said that she was inspired to put the proverbial pen to paper due to the harmful comments then-President Donald Trump was making about immigrants.

Forestieri continued, "The reason I wanted to write about this time and place is [that] I got the idea for the show in 2016 when Donald Trump said all those horrible things about immigrants. He was talking about Mexicans, but really, we all knew he was talking about all immigrants. So I was like, 'you know what? I didn't grow up with immigrants that were rapists and criminals. That was not my experience growing up.' I saw a parallel, though. I'm like, 'wait a second, all this anti-immigrant rhetoric, I've heard it before and I remember it.'"

HBO Max's "Gordita Chronicles" Credit: HBO Max'

"[During] 1980s Miami, there was an influx of like Cuban immigrants [and] Colombian immigrants. There [was] high crime due to the cocaine wars and there was this anti-immigrant backlash against Miami," she recalls, "And look at Miami now. Miami is like an immigrant Mecca. It's like sexy [and] cosmopolitan. And everybody knows it's Latin and they love it and they embrace it."