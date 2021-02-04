All the Latinos Nominated for the Golden Globes This Year

Anya Taylor-Joy and Lin-Manuel Miranda are among the Latino actors who were nominated.

On Wednesday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the Golden Globe nominations for 2021, and a small number of Latinos made the list.

Among them is Argentine-British-American actress Anya Taylor-Joy, who got her first two Golden Globe nominations. One is for Best Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie for her role as Beth Harmon in the massively popular Netflix series The Queen's Gambit. According to Netflix, the show became its "biggest scripted limited series to date" with a record-setting 62 million households watching the show. The Queen's Gambit is also nominated for Best TV Movie or Limited Series.

Taylor-Joy's second nomination is in the category Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in Emma, based on the Jane Austen novel of the same name.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has been nominated twice before, earned a nomination this year for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his role as Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton. The film version of the Broadway show, which debuted on Disney+ last summer, was also nominated in the Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category.

The actor took to Twitter to show his gratitude for the nominations. "So grateful we got to share #Hamilfilm with you on @disneyplus so you can watch it whenever you want," he tweeted. "Thank you for honoring the work of this incredible cast and crew, @goldenglobes. Grateful grateful grateful."

The political horror-thriller La Llorona was also nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film category.