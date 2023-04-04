The fashion designer discusses how these two coping mechanisms help them find their peace in the whirlwind fashion industry.

Venturing into the fashion industry is something that is reserved for the truly brave. It can take a lot out of someone, and in the famous words of her highness Heidi Klum: one day you're in, and another you're out.

But, once you get past all the cumbersome and fraught moments, you are left with an arena of life that is filled with magic and beauty as fabric morphs into something ethereal and timeless.

Creative artist, drag performer, and fashion designer, Godoy, grew up with a passion for fashion that was unmatched—inadvertently knowing that their path would take them into this creative space.

Godoy, who starred in season two of Netflix's Next in Fashion with hosts Tan France and Gigi Hadid, understands that with the beauty of fashion, you also have to take the not-so-sparkly parts, which is why he has found outlets where he can express himself outside of the designing of clothes.

He exclusively shares with People Chica, "The fashion industry is a brutal place to live in, and the way that I—that I cope with it, I mean, I've gone to therapy. I'm an advocate for going to therapy and being active with your mental health and finding solutions and how to either find what works, what doesn't with it.

The fashion designer, "Something that helps me is doing drag, like, that for my mental health—really that gives me the outlet, the creative freedom to, like, do everything that I want and then encompass it all back into me. So, that's one of the ways that I do it."

Godoy notes that drag isn't the only thing they do as they also journal.

"I constantly journal and just let my creativity flow—something that helped me on the show, you know, we're in a high environment, you know, we're doing outfits, you know, right under 12 hours and sometimes 4 hours," they explained.

Godoy continued, "I would get back to the hotel and I'd be, 'Okay, I just need to journal, and like, let it out, and then I'll be good to go.'"

Referencing an emotional moment they experienced in episode three of Next in Fashion, Godoy admits that Latinos as well as those within marginalized communities usually end up suppressing a lot.

"So, there is that whole emotional moment there, too, where I was like, 'Is this my breaking point?' I was like, 'This is not my breaking point,'" they add.