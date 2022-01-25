Priority Check: Get Your 2022 Goals Into Gear (And Maintain Them) With These 6 Podcasts

If you made a list of goals and intentions for 2022, but have already tossed it away after the first week of the year, it's time to pick it back up.

Whether you want to improve in areas of fitness, finance, nutrition or even relationships, it's important to have the right guidance to place action into your intentions.

To help you get motivated to follow your dreams, People Chica's #MondayMotivation series is highlighting five podcasts—in Spanish and English—in this week's selection to teach you tips on how to focus on your goals, so you can continue conquering 2022 like a #ChicaBoss.

Woman flexing muscles in front of superhero shadow Credit: Getty Images / Klaus Vedfelt

Martha Debayle Podcast by Martha Debayle

Martha Debayle is one of Mexico's most prominent communicators and entrepreneurs. She has over 30 years of experience in radio, internet, personal branding and television. In this podcast, she is bringing her electric personality forward to talk about every topic under the sun, from love to relationships to kids, with some personal stories thrown in along the way. She invites experts in every area to help inspire people to transform their life and chase after your dreams and goals.

The Goal Digger Podcast by Jenna Kutcher



Jenna Kutcher mixes her personal life with business for this inspiring podcast. Each week, she shares productivity tips, social media strategies and inspirational stories that will help you boost your life and your business.

Mind Love by Melissa Monte



Get closer to your goals by giving your mind some love. This podcast hosted by Melissa Monte will help you open your mind and expand your possibilities with each episode. Through evidence-based research and personal stories, Monte helps guide you through life's ups-and-downs, sharing inspirational advice that'll give you the impulse you need to make positive changes.

Cámbiate el Chip by Helios Herrera

Helios Herrera is a human developmental specialist, speaker and consultant that helps people improve their overall productivity. In this podcast, he welcomes the audience to partake in his seminar "Change Your Chip" with six chapters on how to change the limiting mindsets that we have been programmed to believe, so we can enjoy the present.

The Know with Nikki Spo by Nikki Sapp Spoelstra

Community breeds progress for everyone, something that Nikki Sapp Spoelstra understands very well. In her podcast, the entrepreneur, philanthropist, mother of two and former Teacher of the Year chats with women from all walks of life to share personal anecdotes on how to build ourselves up through "perseverance, hope and living authentically."

The F Word by Sam & Taylor

