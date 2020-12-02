Gloria Estefan Shares Her Recovery Experience After Testing Positive for COVID-19

"I have been one of the victims of COVID," Gloria Estefan revealed in a video she posted on Instagram this week. The Cuban singer, 63, said she tested positive for coronavirus in November. "October 30th was the only time I ever went out," she recalled. "I went to a restaurant outdoors with some family, four of us, everybody was negative and we wore masks all the way to the table." When they left, some loving fans approached her with no masks and she suspects she was infected during that brief moment of interaction. On November 5, she realized she could no longer taste her food or smell her soap, so she decided to get tested.

"I started freaking out a little bit, like we all have been. Fear is the biggest part of this whole thing. I asked to get tested and on November 8th I was positive," she shared. " I locked myself away in the second floor of my house. I didn't let anybody up for two weeks."

The singer feels grateful to have overcome the virus. "I've already tested negative twice last week," she added. "I have so much to be thankful for."

Estefan says she shared the news after recovering because she didn't want her fans to worry about her health. "Right now we are in a very big spike in Miami, hospitals are full," she said. "I was very lucky."

