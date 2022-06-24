The Cuban singer-actress praised the Latinas for their showmanship during the Super Bowl halftime show and said why she didn't join them.

Why Gloria Estefan Turned Down the NFL's Offer to Perform at the Halftime Show with JLo

Gloria Estefan is shutting down critics of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's performance at the 2020 Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show.

In a recent interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on June 21, the Father of the Bride actress was asked by Cohen to weigh in on Lopez's documentary Halftime in which Lopez said featuring more than one artist on the show was "the worst idea in the world."

Setting the record straight, Estefan said that although she had not yet seen the documentary, she has heard about it and shed light on the restrictions of the event.

"This is the bottom line, you have very little time," she said regarding their performance. "You have like 12 minutes or something to get things on and off the set. So could you do it [with] one person? Yes. But I think they wanted to throw a Miami and Latin extravaganza. They tried to pack in as much as possible and they killed it. An amazing show."

In the documentary, JLo's commentary was made in reference to the time restrictions they had and how previous NFL halftime shows only feature one artist. She felt that both of them were big enough to do the show on their own.

In addition to Shakira, Bad Bunny and J Balvin, Estefan was also invited to perform at that year's Super Bowl, however, she declined as she felt that it was JLo and Shakira's moment.

Shakira and JLO Credit: Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Imagine what JLo would've said if I would've been the third. I literally would've come out, 'Come and shake your body,'" she joked. "Look, it's their moment. They're in a whole other thing. I've done a couple of Super Bowls. I didn't want to go on a diet in December. It's Christmas!"

The "Conga" singer previously performed at the halftime show in 1992, 1995 and 1999.

Halftime, which premiered on Netflix on June 8, details Lopez's multifaceted career and her life in the spotlight.