The singer was honored for her songwriting skills, and her family took to social media to share their orgullo.

Gloria Estefan is First Latina to be Inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Trailblazing singer and actress Gloria Estefan has reached yet another milestone in her celebrated career.

With songs like "Mi Tierra," "Music of my Heart," and "No será fácil," Estefan has cemented her musical legacy as one that is filled with songs that carry deep meaning and heart, which is why she has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Estefan is the first Latina to receive this musical honor—and her family has gotten on their feet to let everyone know.

Estefan's forever love, Emilio Estefan, Jr., took to Instagram to congratulate all of the inductees but also share some hype over his wife's achievement.

"Congrats to the talented inductees of the @songwritershof especially my wife, @gloriaestefan (the first Latina to ever be inducted) we are so excited about tonight to celebrate!! Thanks to our beautiful and talented grandson for capturing this great video - @sashaestefancoppola 👏🎶👏🎶," the Cuban musician and producer said.

His niece, Lili Estefan, also took to social media to hype up her aunt.

"What an incredible celebration! The first Latina to be inducted into the @songwritershof So proud of you baby @gloriaestefan thank you @spotify and all the fans for all the love and support 👏❤️🎶," the Cuban El Gordo y la Flaca co-host shared.

Her daughter with Emilio, Emily Estefan, also shared a sweet message within her Instagram Stories.