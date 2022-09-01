The Cuban singer received her own Barbie doll honoring the 33rd anniversary of "Get on Your Feet."

Gloria Estefan Celebrates Her 65th Birthday With this Special Collaboration With Barbie

The rhythm is going to get you as Gloria Estefan celebrates her 65th birthday by introducing her very own mini-me—a Barbie doll made in her likeness.

On September 1, the singer took to Instagram to share her excitement and pictures of her new doll with fans.

"The best birthday present ever! My very own mini me! @barbie #OutNow #Barbie," she posted, alongside a video showing the doll, as her 1989 song "Get on Your Feet" plays in the background.

The doll, released just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month, is also paying homage to the 33rd anniversary of Estefan's chart-topping 1989 "Get on Your Feet."

Barbie Estefan Credit: Courtesy of Mattel

The design of the outfit worn by the Barbie was inspired by the look the vocalist wore in the song's music video.

"I'm honored to be partnering with Barbie to create a doll in my likeness, especially as I ring in my 65th birthday and right ahead Hispanic Heritage Month," Estefan said. "When designing my Barbie with the team, I wanted to ensure I was staying true to my multicultural roots—and I believe we did just that."

The Barbie doll features a black jacket with intricate gold detailing, a dramatic oversized lace sleeve, jeweled accents, a soft leopard belt with a gold waist chain and bold thigh-high boots. Gold accessories including gold earrings and two chains complete the look.

According to Mattel, Barbie will be partnering with Artistas y Musicos Latino Americanos to provide children with private music lessons for singing, playing instruments, writing songs as well as developing the necessary tools to ensure their academic and professional success.

The company is also be training children in careers in art production and administration through one of their event and Mentor-Fellow programs.