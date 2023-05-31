Gleyber Torres on How Baseball Has Inspired Him to Be a Better Person Off the Field

It's an unspoken and deeply understood idea that what you do daily will, directly and indirectly, affect how you go about things.

For New York Yankees second baseman Gleybar Torres, baseball has inspired him to be better and pushed him to do better.

He tells People Chica, "I have many people who are loyal fans, and I would never want to set a bad example—and even more so with a son."

Torres, who made history as the first Venezuelan to appear in the New York Yankees' lineup, also chats about what it is like representing his home country on such a big stage and the advice he'd give young athletes below.

Gleyber Torres Credit: Courtesy of Gleyber Torres and Kings Bred

Pursuing a sport professionally requires a certain level of discipline, determination, commitment, and heart, which led you to become a baseball shortstop and second baseman for the New York Yankees. How has being a professional MLB player influenced your choices off the field?

To be an example to everyone inside and outside the stadium, I have many people who are loyal fans, and I would never want to set a bad example—and even more so with a son. I would always want to be a good example for him.

You've partnered with Los Angeles-based fashion brand Kings Bred, a brand that embodies and honors the same philosophies that push superstar athletes to reach excellence. What drew you to this opportunity? Why was it a no-brainer for you?

I really liked the brand because of the way they make the hats a different styles, and the story behind the brand inspired me a lot because of the culture; it is the best.

Baseball is a sport loved by many in Latin America, especially your beloved Venezuela. What does it feel like for you to be representing them in every game you play?

I am proud of all the effort given and the work I have been doing since I was a child—always trying to give the best of myself and to leave my country and the Latinos always elevated.

If you could give a young athlete advice about pursuing a sport professionally, what would it be?