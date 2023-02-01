The former model wished the Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback "only wonderful things" as he looks to retire from football.

Gisele Bündchen Shows Support for Ex Tom Brady After He Announces His Retirement

It looks like things are all well between former couple Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady.

On February 1, the NFL quarterback announced (for a second time) that he will be officially retiring from the sport that has brought much joy to his career.

In the video, Brady quips that he "will be getting to the point right away" as he had made "a big deal last time" he announced his retirement.

In the comments, there was an outpouring of love for the athlete, who finished off his legendary career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One notable comment was that of his ex-wife Bündchen.

She writes, "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life. 🙏🏼"