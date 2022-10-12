The supermodel responded to a post by author Jay Shetty on people being "inconsistent" in relationships.

Gisele Bündchen is making it clear that she is taking a stand when it comes to her relationship beliefs.

On October 11, the supermodel commented with a prayer-hand emoji comment on a post by English author, former Hindu monk and life coach Jay Shetty on Instagram.

"You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you," the post read. "Read that again."

The author of 8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go expanded the idea in the caption.

"Love is a daily effort," he wrote. "Some days it may come easier than others and that's OK, but what should always stay consistent is the respect and admiration you have for your partner's values and goals 🙏⁠."

Bündchen, who has hired a divorce lawyer and is in the process of splitting with her husband Tom Brady, received both support and criticism from users on the social network.

"@gisele the only ppl who know what's going on with Brady and Gisele, is Brady and Gisele," one user wrote. "What we are fortunate to see is how beautifully Gisele handles another controversy in the spotlight. Always with grace and dignity ❤️."

Another one pleaded for the former Victoria's Secret Angel to continue supporting her athlete husband.