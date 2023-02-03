The Chat Chow TV executive producer dives into what has been the secret to his success and why events like the South Beach Wine and Food Festival are important.

It's not always that you can wake up every morning and absolutely love what you get to do every day. But when you happen across something that fills you with genuine joy and happiness—grab onto it and never let go because it will truly make a difference in your life.

Gio Gutierrez, the executive producer behind Chat Chow TV, experiences his very own version of Groundhog Day in that he gets to wake up day in and day out absolutely in love with the work he gets to do.

The U.S. Havana Club Ambassador, who just so happens to wear many hats, will be hosting two events at this year's Food Network South Beach Wine and Food Festival, which runs from February 23 to 26.

In an interview with People Chica, Gutierrez details what has been the secret sauce that has allowed him to have a successful career within the culinary industry and his SOBEWFF tips for first-timers.

Chat Chow TV's Gio Gutierrez Gio Gutierrez, executive producer of Chat Chow TV, shares his tips for South Beach Wine and Food Festival first-timers. | Credit: Courtesy of South Beach Wine and Food Festival / Chat Chow TV / Gio Gutierrez

You've been in the food game for quite some time—partnering with brands like the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, U.S. Havana Club, and Bacardi, to name a few. What do you think has been the key to your successful longevity within the food and hospitality industry?

Happiness is what keeps me going. Every day I wake up feeling grateful. In this industry, I never know what tomorrow will bring. What I do know is I'll be doing something I love surrounded by the people I admire the most and that's all I need to keep going.

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival, like its New York counterpart, is a major event for folks within the hospitality industry. What was it like when you first found out you'd be partnering with them? What is it like now that you've attended and hosted several of their events?

I never thought that a blog post to promote the festival in 2015 would turn into me hosting, judging, curating, consulting, etc. on events year after year. It just thrills me that I can be adding some of the magic to what this Magic City of ours and this festival has to offer guests.

As a SOBEWFF veteran, what is something you think first-timers, whether they are attending as guests or are participating chefs, should know?

For one, no heels, ladies! Bring your sneakers, your stretchy pants, and your hunger. And don't worry about food running out, because there's plenty—if you get there so on "Miami time" that it does, there's another party with more food around the corner.

Chat Chow TV's Gio Gutierrez Gio Gutierrez, executive producer of Chat Chow TV, shares why he loves what he does. | Credit: Courtesy of South Beach Wine and Food Festival / Chat Chow TV / Gio Gutierrez

What is your favorite part about what you do?

Whether it's incorporating cafecito into a cocktail or wearing tropical pants covered in toucans, I'm always adding a little bit of caché, or Cuban flair, to everything I do. That sprinkling of our culture is my favorite part of my job.

What has been the biggest challenge you've faced in your career? What has been the greatest joy you've experienced?

Greatest joy no doubt was Amparo, the sold-out, immersive theater experience we did in Miami and New York a few years back with Havana Club Rum. The connections, the people, [and] the community we created. It was something special, and to this day, people still talk about it.

[The] biggest challenge is not finding that cloning machine on Amazon.com in 2023… still waiting.

As a proud Latino and Cuban Miami boy, you understand acutely the importance food has within your culture. Why do you feel that events like SOBEWFF—which celebrate the connectivity of food—are so important?

The Festival understands the bright, bold, and beautifully diverse cuisine that makes Miami one of the world's premier culinary destinations. So it's always fun to celebrate these remarkable Miami-based chefs that prepare sweet and savory dishes inspired by the city's melting pot of flavors from croquetas to cachapas.

What is something you'd tell a young Gio about the road his life would eventually take? What is something you'd tell a more mature Gio about the choices he has made?