This Gingerbread Cookie Recipe is the Perfect Way to Spend Time With Your Kids this Christmas
Bring out the cookie cutter and best icing skills for this wholesome family recipe.
If you're looking for a way to sweeten up your family life this Christmas and bring out your inner life, this gingerbread cookie is the one for you.
Buttery, sweet and perfectly crisp, these cookies can be made ahead, given beautiful shapes and later decorated with icing of your choice.
| Credit: Getty Images
Ingredients:
- 3 cups of flour
- 2 teaspoons of McCormick® Ginger, Ground
- 1 teaspoon of McCormick® Cinnamon, Ground
- 1 teaspoon of baking soda
- ¼ teaspoon of McCormick® Nutmeg, Ground
- ¼ teaspoon of salt
- ¾ cup of butter, softened
- ¾ cup of firmly packed brown sugar
- ½ cup of molasses
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon of McCormick® Pure Vanilla Extract
Directions:
- Mix flour, ginger, cinnamon, baking soda, nutmeg and salt in a large bowl.
- Beat butter and brown sugar in a separate large bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add molasses, egg, and vanilla; mix well. Gradually beat in flour mixture on low speed until well mixed.
- Press dough into a thick, flat disk. Wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for four hours or overnight.
- Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C).
- Roll dough on a lightly floured surface to a thickness of 1/4 inch. Cut into gingerbread cookies into shapes with a five-inch cookie cutter. Place gingerbread cookies one inch apart on ungreased baking sheets.
- Bake in the preheated oven until the edges of the cookies are set and just begin to brown, eight to 10 minutes. Cool on baking sheets for one to two minutes, then remove and set on wire racks to cool completely.
- Decorate cooled cookies as desired. Store cookies in an airtight container for up to five days.
You can find the original recipe here.