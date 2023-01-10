The Not Dead Yet actress is impatiently awaiting the birth of her first child with Joe LoCicero.

How Gina Rodriguez is Spending the Last Days of Her Pregnancy

Gina Rodriguez is at the final countdown as she awaits to meet her first child with her husband Joe LoCicero.

The 38-year-old actress has shared how she is spending the last days of her pregnancy cuddled up to her Golden Retriever pup, modeling in front of strollers and promoting her upcoming show Not Dead Yet which will premiere on Hulu and ABC on February 8.

On January 9, the actress shared an Instagram story of her baby bump and puppy with an impatient caption.

Gina Rodriguez Gina Rodriguez and her puppy. | Credit: Gina Rodriguez/Instagram

She wrote, "Just waiting for baby to come #notpreggoforever right?!!"

Mid-December, she posted photos of her pregnancy shoot in the forest with LoCicero kissing her belly, "Just a few more weeks little one."

In 2023, Rodriguez has lots to be excited about, with new beginnings all around. She shared her excitement as the year began with a hopeful post.

"New year, new show, new baby?!? COME ON MEOW! Very excited for 2023 and wishing you all lots of love, joy and laughter," she wrote on New Year's Day. "From my family (cast family) to yours! Xoxox G 🤰🏽🐻 Catch it on @abcnetwork Feb 8th two episode premiere!"

The director and producer has been working on Not Dead Yet since mid-2022, shooting while expecting.

"I have been on one of the most incredible journeys for the past 6 months bringing NOT DEAD YET to life," she wrote. "The cast is outstanding, the guest stars are out of this world, the writing is funny, sweet, hopeful, heartbreaking and everything that is life and I couldn't be more excited than to share my other baby @notdeadyetabc with you all!!!! Massive thank you to my entire cast @therealhannahsimone@laurenelizabethash@joshbanday@rickglassman@angelaegibbs@therealmaileflanagan@jimmybellinger for putting their entire heart and soul into making this special gem."

Throughout the pregnancy, LoCicero and Rodriguez have become closer than ever. In an exclusive interview with People Chica, she shared how they plan to raise their first child together, one Rodriguez says will be, "very Puerto Rican."

"We've been talking about [how] we are such a multicultural, multi-religious based family from Catholicism to Judaism to Buddhism," she says. "Our family and extended family celebrate so many different traditions and they're all so, so beautiful."