As the actress awaits the arrival of her first child she shared her best moves with her fans on social media.

Gina Rodriguez Shows Off Her Hot Moves With Surprise Holiday Choreography

Gina Rodriguez is showing the world she's still the jefa of the dance floor with a new TikTok video.

On November 23, the mom-to-be shared a gem where she leads a choreography of El Alfa's "Gogo Dance."

"La Alfa y sus boys," she captioned the clip where she sports her baby bump as she leads four men as backup dancers through the song's catchy lyrics.

Fans loved the viral video, leaving the Jane the Virgin star raving reviews of her latest performance.

"Omg I've just watched this six times I love this so much," wrote Jane co-star, Yael Grobglas. "Pero AGUAAA CALIENTE🔥 WHAT," Emily Estefan said.

"WHAT IS THIS GLORIOUS DRIP IN MY FEED?!?!?!?" another fan added.

The 38-year-old actress, who told People Chica she will be welcoming her first child in January, has been sharing her pregnant belly in several Instagram stories and posts.

In October, she showed off her glow while on her babymoon with husband, Joe LoCicero, in Italy.

"BabyMoon at @belmondcastlellodicasole," she wrote in an Instagram story that captured a silhouette of her belly while kissing LoCicero. "#italy @joe_locicero."

Then, she shared photos at the beach wearing white joggers and a white sports bra alongside her dog.

"With my eldest baby and my newest baby. 🤰🏽📸 by daddy @joe_locicero," she wrote.