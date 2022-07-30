Gina Rodríguez Announces Pregnancy on Her 38th Birthday

The actress will be welcoming her first child with husband Joe LoCicero.

Gina Rodríguez is getting the best gift ever on her 38th birthday—a new member of the family.

The actress of Puerto Rican descent announced on Saturday that she is expecting her first child with husband Joe LoCicero through a heartwarming video on Instagram.

"This birthday hits different. ❤️" she captioned the clip where the couple is seen embracing in diverse landscapes and ends with the Jane the Virgin star holding up a positive pregnancy test.

Fellow actors and fans left loving messages for the first time parents in the comments section.

"My heart is bursting for you two ❤️❤️," wrote actor Jaime Camil, who played Rodríguez's on-screen dad.

Orange is the New Black actress Selenis Leyva also left a sweet dedication for the producer, "This is exactly the type of happiness i saw for you ! I love you sister!!!!! Congratulations to you both."

Rodríguez and LoCicero met on the set of Jane the Virgin in 2016 after he appeared as a Don Quixote stripper on the hit show. After dating for two years, the couple got engaged in 2018 and married in 2019.

During an interview with Access Hollywood, Rodríguez admitted she wanted a family and that they were throwing around the idea of adoption.

"There's a lot of children that need homes," she said "That's another thing we've been discussing, too, because I am a bit older, and that's okay. That's okay. That conversation also has been happening. I want a family. Family's everything."