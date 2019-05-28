Gina Rodriguez Shares Her Plans After Jane the Virgin

GINA’S SPELL
Gina Rodriguez — one of the cover girls of People en Español’s new 50 Most Beautiful issue — talked to the magazine about her plans after the final season of Jane the Virgin. The actress of Puerto Rican descent will be the executive producer of the new Disney+ series Diary of a Female President.
CHEERS!
After filming the 100th and final episode of Jane the Virgin, Rodriguez celebrated with this bottle of champagne and reflected about her beloved character in the series: “She is so honest and transparent.” We can see a lot of Gina in Jane!
DYNAMIC DUO
“Jane has changed my life. Jane has given me resources to help my family, my friends, my peers,” the actor, with John Leguizamo, adds about her big break in Jane the Virgin. “It has given me opportunities to create my production company and create opportunities for others to create more Latino and Latina stars in front and behind the camera, put women in the forefront, put women in positions of power.”
MISS RODRIGUEZ
The star of Miss Bala posted on Instagram about the film: “My heart is so full. We are so proud of this film — 95 percent Latinx in front of and behind the camera. Thank you, Sony, for giving us this chance to bring an edge-of-your-seat action film to the screen! It’s the box office where we show studios more films with Latinx in front of and behind the camera is possible and profitable!”
GIRLS’ NIGHT OUT
Rodriguez was thrilled to present her new Netflix comedy, Someone Great, about biracial love and the power of friendship.
NEWLYWEDS
The newlywed shared this sweet photo with hubby Joe LoCicero exploring Antelope Canyon in Arizona.
GOT OUR VOTE!
Rodriguez and America Ferrera have motivated the Latinx community to make their vote count.
PHENOMENALLY GINA
The new series Diary of a Female President produced by Rodriguez shows the journey of a 12-year-old Cuban-American girl who becomes the next U.S. president. “We live with her in middle school and then see her in the future as president of the U.S.,” she says about the new project.
SPARKS
Besides enjoying married life with LoCicero, Rodriguez will also be producing a spinoff of Jane the Virgin. Can’t wait to hear more about that!
ROCK & ROLL!
“We are creating the future we want to exist, we are projecting it, manifesting it,” says the actress and producer, who is spreading her “sky is the limit” attitude worldwide.