For #HispanicHeritageMonth, the actress and philanthropist discusses how she creating safe spaces for fellow artists in Hollywood and preparing for the arrival of her first child.

Shortly after sharing the joyful news of her pregnancy on July 30 in an Instagram post, Gina Rodriguez reflected on life and family as she sifted through old photos alongside her grandmother, Edith Martinez, on the day of her passing.

"She is just so heavy on my mind," Rodriguez tells People Chica. "She was such an incredibly strong, incredible woman in my life."

As she sorted through the images, she found one that made her pause: a photo of the 38 year old while on the set of her breakout role in Jane the Virgin wearing a small prosthetic belly.

Gina Rodriguez Gina Rodriguez | Credit: Mark Seliger

"I was pregnant," she recalls with a laugh. "Like fake pregnant. When I saw it, I thought, 'Boy, do I not look like that now.' On Jane I used to think, 'Oh I look so cute!' But now I'm like, 'Girl, your body is vastly different.' It was really interesting to go down memory lane earlier today and see my fake pregnant self—and now I'm going to be shooting a TV show really pregnant."

That show is the ABC sitcom Not Dead Yet, about a single woman starting over—but that's only the beginning for the multi-hyphenate Latina.

Rodriguez, who is also the face of Anne Klein's Fall/Holiday 2022 campaign, has a lot on her plate. She's planning to star in Netflix's Carmen Sandiego—a live-action film based on the popular children's adventure franchise—as well as in a television adaptation of director Pedro Almodóvar's 1988 dark comedy Woman on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown for Apple TV+.

She's producing both of those projects through her company, I Can and I Will, which aims to elevate stories that promote diversity.

Hispanic Heritage Month 2022 - Lost Ollie - Gina Rodriguez, Kesler Talbot Credit: Diyah Pera/Netflix

"Pursuing a creative career was so foreign to my parents," she explains as the youngest daughter of four siblings raised in Chicago by her mom, Magali, and her dad, Genaro Rodriguez, a boxing referee who moved to the United States from Puerto Rico.

"Their vision for a better life for me was a safe one," she says. "I completely empathize with their perspective of the American Dream. They'd never seen any of those creative careers with 'us' in them. But the more opportunities we're able to give, the more these people will be inspired and unafraid to go after what they want."

Her goal for the production company is to funnel a "pipeline" of new talent—including Latinas and Asian and Black women—into the entertainment industry, allowing them the opportunity that first step and to foster a "brave space" where they can dream big—and, on occasion, fail big, too.

"But the more opportunities we're able to give, the more these people will be inspired and unafraid to go after what they want" Gina Rodriguez

Hispanic Heritage Month 2022 - Lost Ollie - Jake Johnson, Gina Rodriguez, Kesler Talbot Credit: Diyah Pera/Netflix

"We need to create a pipeline to shepherd new people into the industry because it is only with experience that you learn," says the Golden Globe-winning actress. "[It's] really important to me to help in creating that first step and then allowing space to fail, because it is only in failure that we grow, that we learn what we need to know. It is through failure that we get better."

The director also has gone on to rewrite the narrative of what it means to be a Latina in Hollywood, one that now includes her collaboration with Anne Klein on their upcoming Fall/Holiday campaign.

"I personally feel like the coolest human power is the power of choice," she notes. "That we can choose how to respond to any situation, any feeling, how you can choose to show your inner love to the world, and creating clothes from the perspective that allows the inner light of your love to shine through in any situation, I think that's the true power of fashion and the true power of where fashion design lies."

"I personally feel like the coolest human power is the power of choice" Gina Rodriguez

Gina Rodriguez and Valeria Nicole Gina Rodriguez and Valeria Nicole | Credit: Mark Seliger

As part of the campaign, Rodriguez also modeled the winning t-shirt design for the Anne Klein Scholar Design Competition created by recent Puerto Rican Savannah College of Art and Design graduate, Valeria Nicole, which benefits the nonprofit Fashion Scholarship Fund.

Impending motherhood has also made Rodriguez want to do as much as she can to better the world around her.

Together with her sisters Ivelisse and Rebecca, she runs the We Will Foundation, a nonprofit they launched in 2016 to empower Hispanic youth through the arts and education.

"Now that I'm pregnant, I recently started to do lots of inner work… just working on growing within myself and trying to shed habits, behaviors [and] patterns that don't serve me, and trying to work on my own healing from familial trauma, generational trauma," she says.

To that end, she has become active within the Isha Foundation, an international nonprofit—founded by the yogi and spiritual leader Sadghuru—focusing on physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing.

The Lost Ollie star is particularly interested in the organization's Save Soil initiative, which urges world leaders to institute national policies that will increase the organic content in cultivable land to conserve topsoil and increase food production.

"In the last 150 years, half of the topsoil on the planet has been lost. In 20 years, food production is going to fall by 30 percent," she explains. "I have been so blessed to come from very little means and now I feel extremely privileged and have more than I ever imagined I could. I can't imagine me or my family eating and another family not. It's hard for me now with a child inside of me to even fathom the thought [of] that."

"I can't imagine me or my family eating and another family not. It's hard for me now with a child inside of me to even fathom the thought [of] that" Gina Rodriguez

As she awaits to play her biggest and most meaningful role yet in early 2023, when it comes to parenting, Rodriguez looks to her sisters and her role as tía to their children for guidance.

"All the mamas out there know I'd be a fool to think any of my acting jobs prepared me for what I'm going through," she reflects, laughing. "But watching them...they have seven children between them. My sisters know how to have babies!"

Rodriguez and her husband actor Joe LoCicero, 36, are also in constant conversation about how they are hoping to raise their child to see diversity and strength.

Lost Ollie - Gina Rodriguez - Hispanic Heritage Month 2022 Credit: Diyah Pera/Netflix

"We've been talking about [how] we are such a multicultural, multi-religious based family from Catholicism to Judaism to Buddhism," she says. "Our family and extended family celebrate so many different traditions and they're all so, so beautiful."

Rodriguez continues, "I want to impart all the ways I was raised, the way my partner was raised, but also the way their cousins are raised, the way their neighbors are going to be raised, that they have an understanding and they feel one of this planet. That they don't feel alienated or unable to step inside someone's beautiful world and be able to enjoy, embrace, learn [or] understand someone else's culture."

So far, child-rearing conversations have spanned everything from education to morals to honoring deeply-held family traditions (baby will open gifts on Christmas Eve, not Christmas morning, as is the custom in Puerto Rico!).