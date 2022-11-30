Gina Rodriguez Shares First Maternity Shots with Husband Joe LoCicero

Just a few weeks away from the arrival of their first child, the couple shared their intimate maternity shoot on social media.

Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero are getting ready to become first-time parents.

Over the last few months, the actress has shared intimate photographs of their babymoon, trips to the beach with their fur baby and her baby bump across social media for all to see.

Now, they are giving their fans a sneak peek at their maternity photoshoot just weeks away from the arrival of their bundle of joy.

"Just the three of us," Rodriguez captioned the fairytale-esque photo where she is wearing a white cape dress that opens at her belly, while LoCicero softly embraces her. The couple's foreheads gently touch as their eyes close for the sweet moment.

The sweet embrace received an outpour of love and support from fans, fellow celebrities and family members alike as they took to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

"Congrats it's the BEST," wrote Encanto star Stephanie Beatriz. A fan added, "You look stunning! Going to be the most wonderful mama!!"

Throughout the pregnancy, LoCicero and Rodriguez have become closer than ever. In an exclusive interview with People Chica, she shared how they plan to raise their first child together, one Rodriguez says will be, "very Puerto Rican."

Gina Rodriguez Credit: Gina Rodriguez/Instagram

"We've been talking about [how] we are such a multicultural, multi-religious based family from Catholicism to Judaism to Buddhism," she says. "Our family and extended family celebrate so many different traditions and they're all so, so beautiful."

Rodriguez continues, "I want to impart all the ways I was raised, the way my partner was raised, but also the way their cousins are raised, the way their neighbors are going to be raised, that they have an understanding and they feel one of this planet. That they don't feel alienated or unable to step inside someone's beautiful world and be able to enjoy, embrace, learn [or] understand someone else's culture."