Gina Rodriguez Hopes Her Husband Will Pull Their First Child Out During Delivery

Gina Rodriguez is putting the delivery of her first child in her husband's hands.

Rodriguez, who has played a mother on several television shows and movies including Jane the Virgin and her upcoming Netflix mini-series Lost Ollie, which premiers on August 24, is getting ready to step-up to the real life role with some serious training alongside her husband, Joe LoCicero.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress revealed that her MMA fighter husband is playing an active role in the arrival of their bundle of joy by training as a doula.

Gina Rodriguez and Joe Credit: Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

"I'm taking some hardcore prenatal classes, working on that pelvic floor," Rodriguez said. "My husband is training to be my doula. He's really next level."

Rodriguez also added that she's watching videos of live births as she prepares for the birth.

"He's a martial artist and so it's basically, you know, he's cornering the fight of my life," she joked. "I wouldn't call it a fight — I would say, it's like ... me climbing my Mount Everest and he's gonna corner me for it."

Rodríguez and LoCicero met on the set of Jane the Virgin in 2016 after he appeared as a Don Quixote stripper on the hit show. After dating for two years, the couple got engaged in 2018 and married in 2019.

"He's magical," she gushes. "He's definitely the better half, so I'm hoping that he'll just go on in there and pull our baby out."

The producer announced her pregnancy on Instagram for her 38th birthday through a sweet video on Instagram.