The Golden Globe award-winning actress proves to be a Hollywood powerhouse as she storms 2021 with several projects featuring her versatility as actress, director, screenwriter and producer.

Gina Rodríguez is taking over big and small screens alike with a Netflix original film and mini-series, a yet-untitled drama, and a return to Disney+.

The actress is debuting as film director on a film with boxer Ryan García set to begin shooting in 2022. She will also star, produce, and co-write the screenplay in tandem with playwright Bernardo Cubria.

"On behalf of myself and my production company, I Can and I Will, I couldn't be more excited to partner with Ryan García on this film," Rodríguez, who grew up around boxing, told Deadline regarding the upcoming drama. "He is not only an outstanding athlete and champion but a true advocate of normalizing and furthering conversations on mental health. His bravery has inspired me, and I am honored to have his trust to direct this film and guide his first foray into the arts."

Gina Rodriguez Credit: Morgan Lieberman / Stringer/Getty Images

Rodriguez is also starring in Netflix's new film Awake, the mini-series Lost Ollie and is tackling a new season of Disney+'s original series, Diary of a Future President.

"I'm honored and grateful to be able to return to this series for a Season 2," Rodríguez said on ET. "I love that this heartfelt show celebrates a Latinx family and epitomizes our commitment to inclusive storytelling."

Awake Credit: Peter H. Stranks/NETFLIX © 2021