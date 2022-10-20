The actress is giving fans a first look of her pregnant belly before she welcomes her first child with Joe LoCicero.

Gina Rodriguez is giving fans a small glimpse of her pregnant belly while on a babymoon with her husband, Joe LoCicero.

The 38-year-old actress, who told People Chica she will be welcoming her first child in January, shared her pregnant glow in several Instagram stories with the world while on vacation in Italy.

"BabyMoon at @belmondcastlellodicasole," she wrote in the first story alongside a photo that captures a silhouette of her belly while kissing LoCicero. "#italy @joe_locicero."

Gina Rodriguez Credit: Gina Rodriguez/Instagram

The first part of their journey seems to have started at Castello di Casole in Tuscany, which features sprawling vineyards and rolling hills in the magical Italian countryside.

For the second part of the trip shared to her stories, the Lost Ollie star is holding two polaroids that capture her standing next to a window in a black turtleneck ensemble while cradling her bump in Rome.

Throughout the pregnancy, LoCicero and Rodriguez have become closer than ever. In an exclusive interview with People Chica, she shared how they plan to raise their first child together, one Rodriguez says will be, "very Puerto Rican."

"We've been talking about [how] we are such a multicultural, multi-religious based family from Catholicism to Judaism to Buddhism," she says. "Our family and extended family celebrate so many different traditions and they're all so, so beautiful."

Gina Rodriguez Credit: Gina Rodriguez/Instagram

Rodriguez continues, "I want to impart all the ways I was raised, the way my partner was raised, but also the way their cousins are raised, the way their neighbors are going to be raised, that they have an understanding and they feel one of this planet. That they don't feel alienated or unable to step inside someone's beautiful world and be able to enjoy, embrace, learn [or] understand someone else's culture."

So far, child-rearing conversations have spanned everything from education to morals to honoring deeply-held family traditions—the baby will be opening gifts on Nochebuena and not Christmas morning as is the custom in Puerto Rico.