CoupleGoals! Gina Rodríguez and Hubby Joe LoCicero's Most Romantic Instagram Posts

Like her iconic character in Jane The Virgin, Gina Rodríguez seems to be a hopeless romantic. The actress of Puerto Rican descent, 35, expresses her love for husband, actor Joe LoCicero, with loving posts on Instagram. Their own love story seems like an epic telenovela. Here is why we think they are #Couple Goals!

Rodríguez and LoCicero —whom she calls her “king” and her “best friend”— tied the knot on May 4 in an intimate ceremony with family and close friends. The actress said it was her “dream wedding” in a heartfelt post. The newlyweds seem to still be in the honeymoon stage judging from the photo she recently shared, staring and smiling at LoCicero, with the caption “You” and a red heart emoji.

The actress shared a postcard from Antelope Canyon in Arizona with LoCicero with the caption: “Gina and Joe Do America.” The couple —who met on the set of Jane The Virgin in 2016 when the actor played a stripper in the series— love traveling together.

She also shared a photo of a sweet kiss with the caption: “When the paps catch that good love. #MyKing.” The image seems like a scene from a rom-com!

The couple also shared a fun clip from a vacation in Hawaii in 2017. In the video, titled “Through his eyes,” they look smitten, beaming for the camera against the gorgeous backdrop of Maui.

Rodríguez, who is directing the series Diary of a Female President, also shared a video from her wedding with her over 4.3 million followers on Instagram. “‘Thank you to my mother in law for the wedding of my dreams. And the village that helped her!” she expressed in her caption. “May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband Joseph, I am yours forever.”