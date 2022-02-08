Gina Rodriguez has returned to the world of comedy just in time for Valentine's Day.

The Jane the Virgin star is playing Anne in Amazon Prime's new romantic comedy I Want You Back, starring Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Scott Eastwood and Manny Jacinto.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the actress and producer shared her journey of embracing the insecurities that arise in relationships, toxic dynamics, family pressures to get married and how self-love can be the cure for all.

I want you back Credit: Amazon Prime Studios

This film is all about relationships and the insecurities that arise when you're a "couple." Could you relate to any of the ones that your character faced?

Oh yeah, I feel like I could relate to every single character's experience at some point in my life. From doing things to win somebody back and the lack of self-love that I had in that time when it was all based on whether that person liked or wanted me. What I think my character's journey gets to is a space where she realizes that she's been projecting a lot of her "lack" onto the partner versus taking accountability and being like, "Oh, I have to find this happiness. I can't find it in my partner." I've gone through that, too. And it took me a while to release some of those [habits or responses] because I wanted to be loved.

Your character joins a threesome. You hear of a lot of women who want to experiment with threesomes, but then when the moment arrives, they may not be 100% on board with it. What was it like to film a threesome, especially as a character that wasn't totally on board with it?

There [were] multiple levels of [comfort] because it was like, "Oh, I'm going to be in a panty and a bra—okay, there's that! That's going to happen." Then it was the situation in itself where I was like, "we really didn't want it to come off as like creepy, right?" Because you want to nail that tone in a way that is still comical, nobody's being pressured or doing anything against their will. That tone is so specific, and I was so proud of the director because he hit [it beautifully]. Once I got over my own conversation with myself and my sense of my love for my body, the actors made me feel so comfortable. I mean, Manny [Jacinto] is incredible and Jenny [Slate] is incredible, and the director Jason is just out of control and I just love him so much. So, I felt really comfortable doing something that was supposed to be super uncomfortable. It was super easy to go out there versus it being uncomfortable and then not liking the whole experience.

I want you back Credit: Amazon Prime Studios

At the beginning of the film, your character is with her boyfriend [played by Charlie Day] at your nephew's birthday party when a family member comes up and remarks on how good he is with kids. As Latinas, we have this pressure of settling down and having families. Yet, your character is still focused on her career and wants a bigger life for herself. How can we create more characters that accurately and realistically touch upon this struggle?

I feel like you definitely nailed it because I have that same pressure. I mean, I was 35 when I got married. My grandma legitimately would say to me, "I'm going to die before you get married." I was like "You might, grandma, so like, can you please stop doing this to me?" She said that to me all the way up until I was literally married. But, I [had been] worried [about not finding] the person because I was on a track of wanting to learn about who I was and go after what I wanted in life, and make mistakes and not have to worry about somebody else having an opinion about that. I think the more we're able to portray women like this, and especially women that, like Latinas, haven't necessarily always been able to be in these spaces where we get to defy our cultural traditions and be like "See, there are other ways to do things." It's always exciting when you read a character, and you say to the writers, "Oh, that's awesome, you made me like a person! You made me like a whole person, like a real person, and you're letting me play it. That's awesome!" I think I'll try to do that as an actor. But then also as a producer, I'm trying to expand the narratives [and] just start talking about new things.

We all definitely want to see ourselves how we really are, not this perfect depiction of who we're supposed to be. How are you looking to bring forward more Latino stories that accurately depict people as "people" with your production company?

As a producer, our company is trying to empower voices we haven't heard before and empower voices that [are] a bit more difficult to get into the industry. It's just about creating those opportunities, about people that we see, have the capabilities, have the talent and just need the pipeline. They just need help getting to the door, or they just need help evolving in once they get in. Because everything that is in our industry can be learned, can be taught—we're all capable.

It's just about helping very capable artists get to a space that they get to tell their art. We were doing it for [Diary of a Future President on Disney+], which sadly was canceled, but we're not going to stop trying. There [are] lots of stories we have right now in development and hopefully in 2022 or 2023, they'll all start coming out and evolving, and I'm not in a majority of them. They're really about finding other spaces to put new talent or talent that's on the rise or new faces entirely—that's the number one goal.

There are so many stories and so many specificities. So, the more stories we tell, the more stories will get told. But the more we support the stories that are out there, the more we're going to get support from the industry to make more.