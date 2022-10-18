Celebrate National Gin & Tonic Day With this Classic Cocktail Recipe
This #TastyTuesday we're shaking up one of our favorite cocktails with premium ingredients.
A cocktail doesn't get more classic than a refreshing Gin and Tonic.
On October 19, we're celebrating National Gin and Tonic day and our friends from Q Mixers have shared their modern take on this favorite drink using premium ingredients.
Shake it up and ¡disfruta!
Credit: Courtesy of Q Mixers
Ingredients:
- Lime Wedge
- 1½ oz Mulholland Gin
- 5 oz Q Spectacular Tonic Water
Directions:
- Fill a highball glass with ice and add your choice of gin.
- Pour in the Q Spectacular Tonic Water and gently stir.
- Garnish with a lime wedge
You can make a delicious G&T with any of Q Mixers Tonic Waters. For a light, G&T try the Light Tonic Water (only 20 calories) and for a floral twist, try the Elderflower Tonic Water.