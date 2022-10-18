This #TastyTuesday we're shaking up one of our favorite cocktails with premium ingredients.

A cocktail doesn't get more classic than a refreshing Gin and Tonic.

On October 19, we're celebrating National Gin and Tonic day and our friends from Q Mixers have shared their modern take on this favorite drink using premium ingredients.

Shake it up and ¡disfruta!

Gin and Tonic Credit: Courtesy of Q Mixers

Ingredients:

Lime Wedge

1½ oz Mulholland Gin

5 oz Q Spectacular Tonic Water

Directions:

Fill a highball glass with ice and add your choice of gin. Pour in the Q Spectacular Tonic Water and gently stir. Garnish with a lime wedge