Celebrate National Gin & Tonic Day With this Classic Cocktail Recipe

This #TastyTuesday we're shaking up one of our favorite cocktails with premium ingredients.
Por Karla Montalván Octubre 18, 2022
A cocktail doesn't get more classic than a refreshing Gin and Tonic.

On October 19, we're celebrating National Gin and Tonic day and our friends from Q Mixers have shared their modern take on this favorite drink using premium ingredients.

Shake it up and ¡disfruta!

Ingredients:

Directions:

  1. Fill a highball glass with ice and add your choice of gin.
  2. Pour in the Q Spectacular Tonic Water and gently stir.
  3. Garnish with a lime wedge

You can make a delicious G&T with any of Q Mixers Tonic Waters. For a light, G&T try the Light Tonic Water (only 20 calories) and for a floral twist, try the Elderflower Tonic Water. 

