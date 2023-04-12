The Gen Z money guru, who partnered up with Latino dating app Chispa, shares with People Chica how you can ball on a budget when it comes to finding love.

Dating can be tough and figuring out how to navigate finding love and how it intersects with finances can make it seem that much more daunting.

Knowing this, Chispa, the No. 1 dating app for Latinos in the United States, partnered with Gen Z money guru Gigi González to teach Latinos that it's possible to live a fulfilling dating life and also not roll into la bancarrota.

"I spent most of my 20s single [and] in the dating pool, and I witnessed and saw firsthand how stressful finances could be with a single income. And right now, with the financial environment that we're in, with inflation through the roof, everybody is feeling the pinch," the Chica Boss notes, adding, "So, that's why I'm so excited to partner with Chispa, the number one dating app for Latinos in the U.S., to help share these tips on how they can navigate dating without breaking the bank."

TikTok's the First Gen Mentor sits down with People Chica and dishes what her go-to tips for dating on a budget are and how to avoid the scarcity mindset and live in adundance.

You use your platform to talk about money within the Latino community, something that always seems to carry a level of taboo and stigma, forcing many Latinos to gain financial literacy and education through trial and error. Of all the topics that you could have tackled within the Latino community, why was this one that spoke to you the most?

After the COVID pandemic, so many aspects of our daily lives were completely altered—dating being one of them. Since you've partnered with Chispa to tackle this, what would you say is the most important thing that they should keep in mind when trying to look for a potential mate?

Values are so important, and that's why I think it's important to spend time getting to know people online. So through the Chispa app [and] by taking advantage of that chat feature to really ask those questions that matter. So like, what is your stance on religion? What is your stance on having a family? What is your stance on politics? What is your stance on money? These are hard issues, but they're all going to affect you as you take your relationship to the next level.

So yeah, especially during these times of this financial crisis, with everything being so expensive, take the time to get to know somebody online first without instead of just going straight to putting the effort and the money to travel and spend gas money to meet somebody if they're not necessarily the right match.

So being thoughtful with your spending could easily lead you into a scarcity mindset if you're not careful. What would you tell someone who's trying to find that perfect balance between healthy saving habits and scarcity?

Well, that's probably one of the best questions I've ever been asked. When I started my financial journey, it was very much cut, cut, cut [and] save, save, save. You don't think in that mindset of abundance. But now as a new entrepreneur, I very much had to adopt a mindset of abundance because I create my own income. I have to convince myself there's more income for me to generate, so there is definitely a fine line.

What would be my advice to somebody who is looking to navigate that? I think if you have clarity on what your goals are. If you're tracking progress towards those goals, even if you're still thinking like, "no, I have to save more money or I have to really cut back," if you're seeing visually that progress, you kind of pat yourself on the back and know that you're doing well and still making progress towards those goals and dream bigger to like have bigger goals.

I just moved to a newer building here in Chicago. Frugal me would have never moved here because, "Oh, you got to save money. You got to be responsible." Now [that] I've had some health issues, like, I see life through a new lens again [and] with the mindset of abundance. I'm like, "I want to upgrade my life and it's going to bring more opportunities to me." So again, adopting the mindset of abundance.

What has been the most important money-saving lesson you've learned on your journey through life?

Ooh, this one's hard to practice, but it's to just block out the haters—especially in the Latino community. Sometimes our family, you know, because of the lack of financial education, they themselves can pressure us to like, "hey, mija, it's time to treat yourself to a better car." I used to get that all the time from family. I drove a ten-year-old Toyota Corolla and my entire family would pressure me and tell me it's time to upgrade and get a new car, "You deserve it."

I had to educate them and tell them I could get another car, but then that's going to derail the financial goals that I'm working towards like investing and saving money for a down payment. So that's really hard to unlearn that, especially when we've been taught that our family plays such a big part in our life, but it's very important for us to know that to really be able to move towards our financial goals.

There are several ways that people can save up a few extra bucks while dating, one of them being getting to know someone through Chispa. What are some other money-saving dating ideas that you would suggest Latinos consider?

So the first one, like I mentioned [is] to take the time to meet online, use the Chispa app chat feature to get to make sure that you're in alignment before you take the time to meet with them. Number two: once they've made it to their next level [and] you're like, "Okay, this is somebody that I can see myself with," instead of jumping straight to a dinner date, you know, because this can get expensive if you're actively dating and meeting different people.

Dinners out [and] lunches out are very pricey. So instead, opt for a cafecito date. It's much more affordable. It's much lower effort, too. And you know what? If it works out, you can always extend your time with that person. There's no rule that says you can't. And if it doesn't work out, that's okay. It was like a low cost and now you can save your time and energy for the next person that really matters.

Then my last tip here would be for the Latinas out there, they really need to understand that there is a pink tax. For anyone who doesn't know what the pink tax is, it's when the cost of goods and services that are marketed towards women costs more than those same goods and services marketed towards men. So, for example, you can get a bottle of shaving cream and it'll be $5 for women, and that same shaving bottle will be $4 for men. And over time, that adds up.

That does affect our dating life because as we're dating, we want to look and feel our best [and] that costs more money. A tip to cut down on those costs would be to adopt a capsule wardrobe with some basics that you can mix and match so you can still look and feel good on date night.

Bringing up the dreaded money talk with a new potential partner can be scary. What would you suggest is the best way to bring up the conversation? How soon should it be brought up?

Yeah, that's a great question. It's very important, and honestly, me personally, I would do it on the third date. The sooner the better [because] that [way] you know what you're walking into. I'm very open [with] my community on TikTok and I tell people that I regret not being more proactive now with my partner. You know, I waited too long to ask him and he was in some financial trouble, but I tell people [by then] I was in too deep. I was already in love. It was too late for me.

So, I tell you [to] do it as soon as you can. You went on the third date, and the way that you can open that conversation is just [to] say, "Hey, money is an important value. I want to make sure that we're on the same page." Like, how was money discussed at home? What are your future goals? What kind of life do you want to live in retirement? Do you want to have a vacation home?