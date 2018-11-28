The word “bae” has its critics. But we clearly love and celebrate the genuine term of endearment — serving as a super-short and functional “babe” or “boyfriend.” After gaining popularity through social media in the mid-2000s, it was nominated for the American Dialect Society 2013’s Word of the Year by A Way With Words co-host and lexicographer Grant Barrett who considered it a symbol of the unskillfulness yet artful spirit of our generation. The term has been rumored to stand for “before anyone else,” but let’s be honest, you probably have more than one “bae.” Maybe you have a totally monogamous bae, but often there’s a friendly bae with benefits and a multitude of bae contenders. Holiday gift-giving could get expensive and time-consuming fast. But you need not go out of your way or spend a lot of money in order to impress them all. Throughout our affordable gift guide below, you’ll find something for tech-enthusiast bae, bookworm bae, gym-rat bae or fashion-obsessed bae. But beware: Whoever gets one of these gifts will believe they represent the idyllic acronym!