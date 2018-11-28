Buying for Bae: 15 Gifts Under $25

The word “bae” has its critics. But we clearly love and celebrate the genuine term of endearment — serving as a super-short and functional “babe” or “boyfriend.” After gaining popularity through social media in the mid-2000s, it was nominated for the American Dialect Society 2013’s Word of the Year by A Way With Words co-host and lexicographer Grant Barrett who considered it a symbol of the unskillfulness yet artful spirit of our generation. The term has been rumored to stand for “before anyone else,” but let’s be honest, you probably have more than one “bae.” Maybe you have a totally monogamous bae, but often there’s a friendly bae with benefits and a multitude of bae contenders. Holiday gift-giving could get expensive and time-consuming fast. But you need not go out of your way or spend a lot of money in order to impress them all. Throughout our affordable gift guide below, you’ll find something for tech-enthusiast bae, bookworm bae, gym-rat bae or fashion-obsessed bae. But beware: Whoever gets one of these gifts will believe they represent the idyllic acronym!

Jennifer Mota
November 28, 2018 07:42 AM
<p>$14,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Casio-Classic-Quartz-Metal-Casual/dp/B01MZF6LL2/ref=sr_1_10?s=apparel&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1542693260&amp;sr=1-10&amp;nodeID=7141123011&amp;psd=1&amp;keywords=Casio+watch">amazon.com</a></p>
pinterest
Casio “Classic” Watch

$14, amazon.com

Courtesy of Amazon
<p>$16,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/jason-markk-essential-kit?category=best-mens-clothing&amp;color=000">urbanoutfitters.com</a></p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Jason Markk Sneaker Essential Kit

$16, urbanoutfitters.com

 

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters
<p>$25,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/uo-mini-messenger-bag?category=best-mens-clothing&amp;color=031&amp;quantity=1&amp;size=ONE%20SIZE&amp;type=REGULAR">urbanoutfitters.com</a></p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Mini Messenger Bag

$25, urbanoutfitters.com

 

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters
<p>$13,&nbsp;<a href="https://www2.hm.com/en_us/productpage.0690176001.html">hm.com</a></p>
pinterest
Glittery Tie

$13, hm.com

Courtesy of H&M
<p>$22,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Money-Wallet-Pocket-Blocking-Minimalist/dp/B07H58NQ3N/ref=sr_1_48?s=apparel&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1542693374&amp;sr=1-48&amp;nodeID=7141123011&amp;psd=1&amp;keywords=wallet">amazon.com</a></p>
pinterest
Money Clip Wallet

$22, amazon.com

Courtesy of Amazon
<p>$25,&nbsp;<a href="https://www2.hm.com/en_us/productpage.0706484001.html">hm.com</a></p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Leather Laptop Case

$25, hm.com

 

Courtesy of H&M
<p>$22,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/duffle-Resistant-Genuine-Leather-Blocking/dp/B07DGWQ7B5/ref=sr_1_16?ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1542693222&amp;sr=8-16&amp;keywords=Mens+gym+bag">amazon.com</a></p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Gym Duffle Bag

$22, amazon.com

 

Courtesy of Amazon
<p>$25,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.ae.com/women-mojipower-vintage-phone-power-bank-multi/web/s-prod/0571_2465_900?cm=sUS-cUSD&amp;catId=cat8710029">ae.com</a></p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
MojiPower Vintage Phone Power Bank

$25, ae.com

 

Courtesy of American Eagle
<p>$15,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Beard-Brush-Grooming-Styling-Shaping/dp/B019CFQORQ">amazon.com</a></p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Beard Grooming Set

$15, amazon.com

 

Courtesy of amazon
<p>$25,&nbsp;<a href="https://www2.hm.com/en_us/productpage.0587088003.html">hm.com</a></p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Three-Piece Running Set

$25, hm.com

 

Courtesy of H&M
<p>$17,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.primark.com/en-us/product/harry-potter-pajama-set,N35397173758278">primark.com</a></p>
pinterest
Harry Potter Pajama Set

$17, primark.com

Courtesy of Primark
<p>$15,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.kmart.com/joe-boxer-men-s-thermal-pants/p-A027626359?plpSellerId=Sears&amp;prdNo=40&amp;blockNo=40&amp;blockType=G40">kmart.com</a></p>
pinterest
Joe Boxer Thermal Pants

$15, kmart.com

Courtesy of Kmart
<p>$16,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GRTZT6V/ref=sspa_dk_detail_0?psc=1">amazon.com</a></p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Gooseneck Tablet Stand

$16, amazon.com

 

Courtesy of Amazon
<p>&nbsp;$20,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.target.com/p/men-s-reversible-puffer-quilting-scarf-black-fashion-scarves-goodfellow-co-153-black-one-size/-/A-53442835">target.com</a></p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Men’s Reversible Puffer Quilting Scarf Black

 $20, target.com

 

Courtesy of Target
<p>$16, <a href="https://www.forever21.com/us/shop/catalog/product/21men/mens-tees-tanks-graphic/2000289255">forever21.com</a></p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
All That Graphic Tee

$16, forever21.com

 

Courtesy of Forever 21
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
