10 Gifts for Grads That They'll Actually Use
Looking for that perfect something to celebrate an amiga's graduation? Here are 10 gift options that'll be perfect for high school and college grads alike.
Affordable Luxury
A classic jewelry staple that will stay in fashion for decades for less than $100.
Mejuri, Charlotte Bold Hoops, $98, mejuri.com
Girl On The Go
Workout dresses are quickly becoming an essential part of the "It Girl" summer wardrobe!
We love this sustainable option made from recycled plastic water bottles and available in XXS-6XL.
Girlfriend Collective, Paloma Racerback Dress, $88, girlfriend.com
Housewarming Must-Have
Whether they're moving into a dorm or an apartment, a custom scent is a great way to make a new space feel like home.
Muji, Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser, $69.90, muji.us
Perfect Tresses
Get the grad in your life everything she needs to feel like a hair care pro in one affordable set.
Amika, Signature Healthy Hair Set, $30, sephora.com
Vacation Ready
Leaving on a post-grad trip? Get her everything she needs for the road in TSA-approved sizes.
Sephora Favorites, Vacay All Day All-Over Face Set, $44, sephora.com
Office Staple
The perfect tote for carrying everything she needs for a new job or internship.
Béis, The Work Tote, $138, beistravel.com
Music Lover
Looking for a more affordable dupe to the trendy Apple AirPods Max?
These are half the price yet still available in lots of cool colors.
Urbanista, Miami Wireless Headphones, $149, amazon.com
New Schedule
Graduating is a major life change! A planner is a great way to get adjusted to new responsibilities.
Papier, Joy Daily Planner, $32, papier.com
Makeup Essentials
Get a natural look for class or the office with this set for makeup lovers and novices alike.
Charlotte Tilbury, The Super Nudes Makeup Look, $137, charlottetilbury.com
Skin Care Queen
Is your grad all about maintaining that healthy glow throughout the year?
With their lux and carefully curated ingredients, anokha is just the thing they need.
anokha, Blue Clay Clarifying Masque, $65, anokhaskincare.com