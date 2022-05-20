10 Gifts for Grads That They'll Actually Use

Por Laura Acosta Mayo 20, 2022
Credit: Getty Images

Looking for that perfect something to celebrate an amiga's graduation? Here are 10 gift options that'll be perfect for high school and college grads alike.

1 de 10

Affordable Luxury

A classic jewelry staple that will stay in fashion for decades for less than $100.

Mejuri, Charlotte Bold Hoops, $98, mejuri.com

2 de 10

Girl On The Go

Workout dresses are quickly becoming an essential part of the "It Girl" summer wardrobe!

We love this sustainable option made from recycled plastic water bottles and available in XXS-6XL.

Girlfriend Collective, Paloma Racerback Dress, $88, girlfriend.com

3 de 10

Housewarming Must-Have

Whether they're moving into a dorm or an apartment, a custom scent is a great way to make a new space feel like home.

Muji, Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser, $69.90, muji.us

4 de 10

Perfect Tresses

Get the grad in your life everything she needs to feel like a hair care pro in one affordable set.

Amika, Signature Healthy Hair Set, $30, sephora.com

5 de 10

Vacation Ready

Leaving on a post-grad trip? Get her everything she needs for the road in TSA-approved sizes.

Sephora Favorites, Vacay All Day All-Over Face Set, $44, sephora.com

6 de 10

Office Staple

The perfect tote for carrying everything she needs for a new job or internship.

Béis, The Work Tote, $138, beistravel.com

7 de 10

Music Lover

Looking for a more affordable dupe to the trendy Apple AirPods Max?

These are half the price yet still available in lots of cool colors.

Urbanista, Miami Wireless Headphones, $149, amazon.com

8 de 10

New Schedule

Graduating is a major life change! A planner is a great way to get adjusted to new responsibilities.

Papier, Joy Daily Planner, $32, papier.com

9 de 10

Makeup Essentials

Get a natural look for class or the office with this set for makeup lovers and novices alike­.

Charlotte Tilbury, The Super Nudes Makeup Look, $137, charlottetilbury.com

10 de 10

Skin Care Queen

Is your grad all about maintaining that healthy glow throughout the year?

With their lux and carefully curated ingredients, anokha is just the thing they need.

anokha, Blue Clay Clarifying Masque, $65, anokhaskincare.com

By Laura Acosta