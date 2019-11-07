10 Gift Ideas for Your Beauty-Obsessed Friend

eIf you know someone who's got a whole closet for nail polish (or at least wishes she did), then right this way for a list of perfect gift ideas.
Kylie Skin Set
This deluxe set includes foaming face wash, walnut face scrub, vanilla milk toner, vitamin C serum, face moisturizer and eye cream.
$125, Kylie Skin
Clarisonic Facial Cleansing Brush
This space-age device removes makeup and helps minimize pores.
$99, Sephora
Glossier Eye Trio
This set includes the cult beauty brand’s new Pro Tip liquid eyeliner as well as Lash Slick mascara and Milky Oil makeup remover.
$36, Glossier
Fenty Beauty Mattifying Essentials
This Rihanna-approved bundle includes a brush, foundation and primer.
$79, Fenty Beauty
Living Proof Restore Jumbo Set
This bundle includes shampoo, conditioner and a scalp treatment; all three products are vegan and cruelty-free.
$99, Sephora
Summer Fridays Face Masks
A limited-edition set of three different Summer Fridays masks — Overtime, Jet Lag, and R&R — that will keep her glowing.
$64, Sephora
Holiday Perfume Sampler
This boxed set includes 13 samplers of Sephora’s most popular fragrances — Prada Candy, Tom Ford Black Orchid and Marc Jacobs Daisy, to name a few — and a voucher for a full-sized bottle of one of the featured scents.
$65, Sephora
Baccarat Rouge 540 Body Oil
This Maison Francis Kurkdjian oil smells good, of course, but also leaves her skin smooth all day long.
$95, Neiman Marcus
Vacay Mode Brush Collection
This collection includes 12 brushes — powder, blush, flat foundation, angled shadow, flat shadow, blender, concealer, detail shadow, lip and angle liner — and a sleek tube for carrying them all.
$40, Morphe
Drunk Elephant Night Kit
This set contains everything you need for your night skincare: glycolic resurfacing night serum, antioxidant face oil, whipped moisturizer with ceramides, jelly cleanser and a multivitamin eye cream.
$98, Sephora