10 Gift Ideas for Your Beauty-Obsessed Friend

November 07, 2019

If you know someone who's got a whole closet for nail polish (or at least wishes she did), then right this way for a list of perfect gift ideas.
Kylie Skin Set

PHOTO: COURTESY OF KYLIE SKIN

This deluxe set includes foaming face wash, walnut face scrub, vanilla milk toner, vitamin C serum, face moisturizer and eye cream.

$125, Kylie Skin

Clarisonic Facial Cleansing Brush

PHOTO: COURTESY OF SEPHORA

This space-age device removes makeup and helps minimize pores.

$99, Sephora

Glossier Eye Trio

PHOTO: COURTESY OF GLOSSIER

This set includes the cult beauty brand’s new Pro Tip liquid eyeliner as well as Lash Slick mascara and Milky Oil makeup remover.

$36, Glossier

Fenty Beauty Mattifying Essentials

PHOTO: COURTESY OF FENTY BEAUTY

This Rihanna-approved bundle includes a brush, foundation and primer.

$79, Fenty Beauty

Living Proof Restore Jumbo Set

PHOTO: COURTESY OF SEPHORA

This bundle includes shampoo, conditioner and a scalp treatment; all three products are vegan and cruelty-free. 

$99, Sephora

Summer Fridays Face Masks

PHOTO: COURTESY OF SEPHORA

A limited-edition set of three different Summer Fridays masks — Overtime, Jet Lag, and R&R — that will keep her glowing.

$64, Sephora

Holiday Perfume Sampler

PHOTO: COURTESY OF SEPHORA

This boxed set includes 13 samplers of Sephora’s most popular fragrances — Prada Candy, Tom Ford Black Orchid and Marc Jacobs Daisy, to name a few — and a voucher for a full-sized bottle of one of the featured scents. 

$65, Sephora

Baccarat Rouge 540 Body Oil

PHOTO: COURTESY OF NEIMAN MARCUS

This Maison Francis Kurkdjian oil smells good, of course, but also leaves her skin smooth all day long.

$95, Neiman Marcus

Vacay Mode Brush Collection

PHOTO: COURTESY OF MORPHE

This collection includes 12 brushes — powder, blush, flat foundation, angled shadow, flat shadow, blender, concealer, detail shadow, lip and angle liner — and a sleek tube for carrying them all.

$40, Morphe

Drunk Elephant Night Kit

PHOTO: COURTESY OF SEPHORA

This set contains everything you need for your night skincare: glycolic resurfacing night serum, antioxidant face oil, whipped moisturizer with ceramides, jelly cleanser and a multivitamin eye cream.

$98, Sephora

