10 Budget-Friendly Gifts Under $25

When you're a student lacking funds, holiday gift-shopping can be extra-stressful. But just because you're on a budget doesn't mean your gifts can't be awesome — read on for 10 amazing presents under $25.
MILLENNIAL LOTERÍA
Your amiga(o) needs this lotería for their next game night!
$20.21, Amazon
Reggaeton Tote Bag
The perfect gift for anyone who has trouble choosing between Ozuna and Bad Bunny.
$14.50, Etsy
Nameplate Necklace
Truly personal.
$23.25, Etsy
Viva La Juicy Rollerball Perfume
For that glamorous friend who’s always ready to party.
$24, Macy’s
Revlon Hair Dryer
Complete with hair clips, a concentrator and a diffuser for total styling perfection.
$21.99, Amazon
Ban.do Notebook
Help her organize her life with this adorable mini notebook.
$12, Ban.do
Patches
Add some love to her jackets with these cool Latinx-themed patches.
$9.99 each, Hija de Tu Madre
Touch Night-Light
This battery-operated night light charges via USB and rotates through 13 different colors.
$18.99, Amazon
'Tis the Season Candle
Bring some Christmas cheer to her home with this apple and cinnamon–scented candle.
$14.50, Bath & Body Works
UV Nail Lamp
So your amiga can bring the nail salon to her room.
$19.99, Amazon