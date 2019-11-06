10 Budget-Friendly Gifts Under $25

By
November 06, 2019 05:17 PM

 

When you're a student lacking funds, holiday gift-shopping can be extra-stressful. But just because you're on a budget doesn't mean your gifts can't be awesome — read on for 10 amazing presents under $25.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

MILLENNIAL LOTERÍA

PHOTO: COURTESY OF AMAZON

Your amiga(o) needs this lotería for their next game night!

$20.21, Amazon

Reggaeton Tote Bag

PHOTO: COURTESY OF ETSY

The perfect gift for anyone who has trouble choosing between Ozuna and Bad Bunny.

$14.50, Etsy

Nameplate Necklace

PHOTO: COURTESY OF ETSY

Truly personal.

$23.25, Etsy

Viva La Juicy Rollerball Perfume

PHOTO: COURTESY OF MACY'S

For that glamorous friend who’s always ready to party.

$24, Macy’s

Revlon Hair Dryer

PHOTO: COURTESY OF AMAZON

Complete with hair clips, a concentrator and a diffuser for total styling perfection.

$21.99, Amazon

Ban.do Notebook

PHOTO: COURTESY OF AMAZON

Help her organize her life with this adorable mini notebook. 

$12, Ban.do

Patches

PHOTO: COURTESY OF HIJA DE TU MADRE

Add some love to her jackets with these cool Latinx-themed patches.

$9.99 each, Hija de Tu Madre

Touch Night-Light

PHOTO: COURTESY OF AMAZON

This battery-operated night light charges via USB and rotates through 13 different colors. 

$18.99, Amazon

'Tis the Season Candle

PHOTO: COURTESY OF BATH AND BODY WORKS

Bring some Christmas cheer to her home with this apple and cinnamon–scented candle.

$14.50, Bath & Body Works

UV Nail Lamp

PHOTO: COURTESY OF AMAZON

So your amiga can bring the nail salon to her room.

$19.99, Amazon

