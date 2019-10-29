10 Gift Ideas to Class Up Your Husband's Life

By Yarely Aguilar
October 29, 2019 01:57 PM
PHOTO: COURTESY OF MICHAEL KORS
Help the man in your life step up his gadget and grooming game with these gift ideas.
AirPods Pro

The latest version of Apple's wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and come with three sizes of silicone ear tips for a better fit.

$249, Apple

JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth Speaker

This portable speaker can connect up to two devices at the same time and takes turns playing your favorite music.

$79.95, Amazon

Ankenbauer Messenger Bag

PHOTO: COURTESY OF ALDO

A classy, vintage-style messenger bag for the office.

$60, Aldo

Canon Rebel T7 DSLR Camera 

PHOTO: COURTESY OF BESTBUY

The perfect gift for budding photographers.

$399, Best Buy

RAVPower Portable Charger 

You can't go wrong with a portable charger, because who doesn't depend on a rechargeable device?

$80, Amazon

Calvin Klein Gift Set

PHOTO: COURTESY OF MACY'S

So he smells good.

$45, Macy's

Versace Miniatures Gift Set

Why stick to one cologne (or four) when you can give him five?

$39, Macy's

Braun Grooming Kit

This kit includes a face and beard trimmer, hair trimmer, body groomer, ear and nose trimmer, and razor.

$54.94, Amazon

Dylan Silver-Tone Watch

PHOTO: COURTESY OF MICHAEL KORS

Add another watch that will never go out of style to his collection.

$275, Michael Kors

Nike Brasilia 9 Duffel Bag

PHOTO: COURTESY OF MODELLS

If you're still stumped, help him up his gym-bag game.

$35, Modell's

