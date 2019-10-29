10 Gift Ideas to Class Up Your Husband's Life
AirPods Pro
The latest version of Apple's wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and come with three sizes of silicone ear tips for a better fit.
$249, Apple
JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth Speaker
This portable speaker can connect up to two devices at the same time and takes turns playing your favorite music.
$79.95, Amazon
Ankenbauer Messenger Bag
A classy, vintage-style messenger bag for the office.
$60, Aldo
Canon Rebel T7 DSLR Camera
The perfect gift for budding photographers.
$399, Best Buy
RAVPower Portable Charger
You can't go wrong with a portable charger, because who doesn't depend on a rechargeable device?
$80, Amazon
Calvin Klein Gift Set
So he smells good.
$45, Macy's
Versace Miniatures Gift Set
Why stick to one cologne (or four) when you can give him five?
$39, Macy's
Braun Grooming Kit
This kit includes a face and beard trimmer, hair trimmer, body groomer, ear and nose trimmer, and razor.
$54.94, Amazon
Dylan Silver-Tone Watch
Add another watch that will never go out of style to his collection.
$275, Michael Kors
Nike Brasilia 9 Duffel Bag
If you're still stumped, help him up his gym-bag game.
$35, Modell's