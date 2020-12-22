Great gift ideas for Dads

Show your gratitude to your dad or any father figure in your life with thoughtful gifts he'll actually put to good use.

Stumped on what to get for Father's Day?

Does Dad love gadgets? An easy-to-wear activity tracker or a portable Bluetooth speaker he can take to the beach are winners in our book. Is he all about ambiance? A luxury candle he wouldn't necessarily buy for himself will become a staple in his man cave.

Ahead, shop our picks of cool gifts any dad will love!

Smart grill

765432 Credit: Cortesía

The Spirit SX-315 Smart Grill is the multitasker’s best friend. Whether grilling dinner while also entertaining the kids, or simply distracted with conversation, you’ll never have to worry about what’s going on in the grill. Want medium-rare steak? With step-by-step grilling assistance, you’ll receive alerts once you’re at the perfect temperatures to flip and serve. Rest assured that with integrated smart grilling technology, your family will be served the best food they’ve ever eaten. $849. weber.com

Mezcal lovers

mnb987654 Credit: Cortesía

This artisanal mezcal is crafted with 100% wild Papalote Agave, which is grown and cultivated in the mountains of Guerrero, where the tropical climate along with the use of native in wood in the crafting process, bestows its aromas and fresh flavors, herbal notes, a subtle heat, and delicate smokiness. The exclusive jade stone (symbol of eternity ) hued decanter hummingbird and petals cap artistically depicts the proud and resilient indigenous Mexican woman. The colorful cap was created using the Olinala lacquering technique uniquely native of Guerrero. The decorative images on the decanter are Aztec symbols still alive in Mexican culture today. Claseazul.com

A Good Night's Sleep

5678 Credit: Cortesía

A pillow to make dreams even sweeter. The Purple Grid is both soft and supportive, so it gently cradles the head and neck with no pressure support. With hundreds of open-air channels for Absolute Airflow, this pillow keeps you comfortably cool all night long. Also, it is ultra durable, keeps its shape night after night, and is ready to take on all the naps that will come its way. $109. Purple.com

For the music lover

ythgv7654 Credit: Cortesía

If you have some money to spend, a turntable is the type of gift that will get the music lover in your life to love you forever. The Orbit Special Turntable pairs high performance features with elegant hardwood bases. It includes cue lever for easy tonearm operation and features the award-winning Ortofon 2M Red cartridge, which delivers open and dynamic sound without coloring your music. Acrylic platter provides improved speed consistency and clearer, more detailed playback. External belt drive eliminates motor noise and ensures speed consistency (33/45 RPM).

Precision OA2 gimbal tonearm for accurate tracking and low distortion. $459. Uturnaudio.com

For the dad who loves tequila

345678 Credit: Cortesía

Flecha Azul stands apart as a truly authentic brand co-founded in 2017 and launched in 2020 by Mexican-American PGA golfer Abraham Ancer and Mexican entrepreneur Aron Marquez, rooted in the bonds of friendship and love for Mexican culture.

Flecha Azul is hand-crafted in Jalisco, Mexico, from fully-matured 100% estate-grown Blue Weber Agave and produced by a multi-generational, family-owned and operated distillery with practices dating back to 1840. Available for purchase on Drizly.com

Vinyl Enthusiasts

754hntrdsx Credit: Cortesía

SpinBase is an all-in-one powered speaker system for turntables, designed for vinyl enthusiasts. It packs room-filling sound, simple operation, and easy connectivity in a compact package that sits comfortably under any turntable – old or new. SpinBase gives you everything you need to enjoy vinyl and streamed music in a no fuss box, with a clean design that seamlessly integrates with your home. It features a durable perforated metal grill, textured top surface, and large knob for improved ergonomics. $299. Andoveraudio.com

Well Groomed

6543elkjh,. Credit: Menscaped

Proper grooming requires precision engineered tools. Not only does a mans sensitive areas require it, but hygiene demands it. The Lawn Mower 4.0 features SkinSafe technology for maximum confidence below the waist. Trimming in the shower is easy and can create less mess. Comfortably operate the trimmer in wet or dry conditions. The powerful 600mAh li-ion battery holds charge for up to 90 minutes of use & is easily charged with a convenient USB cable & AC Adapter. $217.93. Manscaped.com

For the DIY dad

tools Credit: cortesía

Ideal for a variety of household tasks and projects, this household tool kit features a powerful 20V MAX Lithium Ion drill and 66 hand tools and accessories. Includes a carrying bag for portability and storage. BlackandDecker.com

Perfect smile

hd7654 Credit: Oral B

Oral-B iO electric toothbrush is perfect for a professional clean feeling every day. The Smart Pressure Sensor helps to keep you from brushing too hard to protect your gums and enamel. 3D Teeth Tracking and AI Recognition use an interactive color display to help guide you to your best clean for all areas of the mouth. A 2-minute quadrant timer comes built-in that pulsates every 30 seconds, ensuring a complete clean. $349.99. Oralb.com

His own personal barista

A powerful and precise home coffee grinder with café capabilities, Ode Brew Grinder does things differently. When grinders try to tackle both brewed coffee and espresso, they become a master of none. In stark contrast, Ode was designed to perfect your daily brewed coffee— AeroPress, pour-over, French press, cold brew, and more.