Tap Into The Cosmos and Get Your Amiga the Perfect Gift Based on Their Zodiac Sign
Wondering what the best gift to get your friends for their birthday is? People Chica has aligned with the cosmos and gathered the best picks for your friends based off their zodiac sign.
Aries
We all know Aries are powerful, relentless and full of fire. They need the perfect accessories to take over the world. Surprise your Aries friend with this MinkeeBlue bag. The bag features several compartments that'll keep shoes, clothes and food separate while your friend conquers the day.
Taurus
Get your grounded Taurus friend a gift that is as earthy as their astrological element with these zen and centered Green Philosophy Co. pillows. With Taurus' indulgent and down-to-earth personality, these gifts will help them feel right at home.
Gemini
Tune in to Geminis' naturally fiery, spontaneous, and playful traits with these fun Tamalitoz by Sugarox. These are a fiery, fierce candy inspired by the sweet taste of Mexico that feature ribbon-style candies filled with a mild chili lime seasoning. It's the best of both worlds!
Cancer
Give your Cancer friend a taste of home with a gift that is stunning, heartfelt and customizable with jewelry from Talia Sari. These unique gifts will ensure your Cancer friend feels loved and cherished.
Leo
This vivacious fire sign always has a penchant for being a true star. Celebrate their energetic personalities with the Kaotica Eyeball. This is a studio booth alternative, that fits over your microphone, can be set up in seconds and can transform an entertainer's space into their own recording studio.
Virgo
Virgos need order and practicality, that's why Nautilus Puzzles elevates their enthusiasm for order while keeping them entertained. These intricate wooden jigsaw puzzles for adults are uniquely designed with fun and vibrant pieces featuring different art styles and well-known artistic masters.
Libra
Libras thrive on harmony, balance and are lovers of beauty and clean aesthetics. Go for a gift from Truffoire, a luxury skincare brand helping people around the world feel better and vibrant from the outside in.
Scorpio
Tap into Scorpios' intuitive, genuine and mysterious side with a cup of tea from Mark T. Wendell Tea Co. This will help your Scorpio friend tame that fiery intensity and passion while also nourishing their health.
Sagittarius
Help your Sagittarius friends relax and tap into their deep-rooted desires with ethically made coconut candles from Backyard Candles. Help them ignite their fire for knowledge and wisdom while also finding their center.
Capricorn
These trailblazers need a reminder to take some time for themselves. Help them find restful sleep and calm with Take Care Wellness. These sprays will help them dive into the deepest sleep of their lives.
Aquarius
Give them a gift that is purposeful and unique—that's what your Aquarius friends wants and needs. Orijin Culture creates a curated collection of statement pieces, evoking a sense of belonging to each carefully-designed item for both women and men.
Pisces
Stimulate your Pisces friends' artistic minds with this thoughtfully curated Artväna subscription box that seeks to help people develop artistic skills through the use of therapeutic practices.