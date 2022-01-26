Gianna 'Gigi' Bryant's Legacy Shines Brighter Than Ever Through Murals Created in Her Honor
Gianna "Gigi" Bryant was a basketball star on the rise before the tragic accident that took her life, alongside her father, Kobe Bryant. To honor Gigi's legacy, we've gathered murals dedicated to the Mambacita from around the world.
Gigi's Legacy
Through her passion for basketball and love for her family, Gigi inspired other young women to chase their dreams even after her passing. The 13 year old inherited her famous father's love for sport and aspired to one day join the WNBA.
Orange County, California
In honor of all those who died during the tragic helicopter accident on January 26, artist Andaluz (On Da Loose) painted this mural for Christina Mauser, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Alyssa Altobelli, Ara Zobayan and Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Social Kitchen in Orange County, California.
Barangay Luta Del Sur, Philippines
Gigi wore a jersey with the No. 2 at Harbor Day School and the Mamba Sports Academy. In her honor, the school retired her jersey. On April 17, 2020, the WNBA held an honorary draft for Alyssa Altobelli, Payton Chester and Gianna. This mural in the Philippines by Ezmyr Batain honors her leadership.
Downtown Los Angeles
"[Gianna]'s pretty fierce. She loves playing, she loves shooting," Kobe told Extra. "She came to me last summer and asked if I would teach her the game a little bit, so she really just started playing, but she picked up things innately."
This mural can be found at 1053 S Hill Street, Los Angeles, by @enkone.
Newport Beach, California
This mural in Newport Beach by @jacrispy_signcompany embraces the closeness shared between Gigi and Kobe.
Barcelona, Spain
This mural can be found at a basketball court in Barcelona by Zudiote Lacustomcream, at the Carrer del Guadalhorce in Terrassa.
Honolulu, Hawaii
Gigi was a pivotal part of her family as one of the eldest daughters alongside Natalia, Capri and Bianka. This mural by Tehrell Porter is located at 737 Kapahulu Ave in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Miracle Mile, Los Angeles
"[Gianna] will be standing next to me, and [fans] will be like, 'You gotta have a boy. You and [wife Vanessa] gotta have a boy, you gotta have somebody carry on the tradition, the legacy,'" Kobe told Jimmy Kimmel in 2018. "And she's like, 'Oh! I got this. Don't need no boy for that! I got this.'"
This mural by Krsna-Dāsa (@slot_one_the_servant) depicts how we hope they are spending their time together in heaven.