Ghislaine Maxwell's Sentencing is a Band-Aid on Trauma of Sex Trafficking Victims

The 60-year-old convicted sex offender was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking crimes connected to Jeffrey Epstein.

After six days of deliberation on the future of Ghislaine Maxwell, a New York court sentenced the former British socialite and convicted sex offender to 20 years in federal prison for her connection and complicity in the Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking ring.

Maxwell, aside from being Epstein's girlfriend, was accused of being his longtime confidante and helping him carry out a scheme that spanned several years where the late American financier and convicted sex offender would groom and sexually abuse underage girls.

The 60 year old spoke directly to the victims on June 28, shortly before her sentencing was carried out.

Ghislaine

"Jeffrey Epstein should have been here before all of you," she said while standing at a podium, according to CNN. "It is not about Epstein, ultimately. It is for me to be sentenced. I am sorry for the pain that you've experienced. I hope my conviction ... brings you closure."

Despite the multiple disturbing allegations and testimonies against her, Maxwell maintained her innocence.

Her attorneys pushed for leniency during her trial, however, but Judge Alison Nathan clarified that she was being punished for her actions.

"Miss Maxwell is not punished in place of Epstein," she said. "Miss Maxwell is being punished for the role that she played."

Ghislaine Credit: Photo by Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

In addition to jail time, Maxwell was also sentenced to five years of supervised release and a $750,000 fine.

Her case shed light on the ways in which the rich and powerful try to avoid the consequences of their actions, and has ultimately proven that no one is above the law.

Epstein avoided his trial and hearing any victim testimony after his arrest in July 2019 due to his alleged suicide a month after being in a New York City federal prison.

Both Epstein and Maxwell's actions have had long-term effects on their victims. During the trial, four women spoke about how Maxwell facilitated their abuse, asking the judge to take this into consideration during sentencing.

One victim, identified as "Kate," blamed Maxwell for not stopping the abuse, "calling her a manipulative, cruel and merciless person."

Ghislaine

Adding in court, "You could have put an end to the rapes, the molestations, the sickening manipulations that you arranged, witnessed and even took part in."

Annie Farmer, another victim who told jurors last year she had accepted an invitation to Epstein's New Mexico ranch in 1996 hoping she'd get help with her academic endeavors.

Farmer gave insight into her suffering and the ripple effects it had on her life and that of her loved ones.

"Judge Nathan, I hope when you consider the appropriate prison sentence for the role Maxwell played in this sex trafficking operation, you take into account the ongoing suffering of the many women she abused and exploited as we will continue to live with the memories of the ways she harmed us," Farmer said.

Ghislaine

She continued, "I hope you weigh the systemic effects of the crimes she perpetrated—the ways that our family members, romantic partners, and friends have been hurt through our suffering."

In an interview with CBS Mornings, Farmer stated she felt "tremendous relief" after hearing the sentence.

"It was a very intense day emotionally," she said. "But it was also a tremendous relief to hear that sentence read and to know that she's going to be spending the majority of her life behind bars for the crimes she's committed."