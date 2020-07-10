Ghislaine Maxwell Given Paper Clothes as an Extra Security Precaution

Officials have taken extra steps to ensure she is not able to take her own life while in custody.

Since Ghislaine Maxwell's transfer to Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, officials have taken extra precautions to ensure that she is not able to take her own life while in custody. According to the Associated Press, officials took away her bedsheets and clothes, and have made her wear paper attire. The AP also reports that Maxwell has a roommate in her cell and must always be with another person while she is in custody.

The extra precautions have been taken in part because of Jeffrey Epstein's suicide last year. Maxwell's former associate, who had been awaiting trial in Manhattan, took his own life last August after being arrested for sex trafficking of minors.

Image zoom Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss announcing the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell. Getty Images

The FBI arrested Maxwell last week on charges of conspiring with Epstein to recruit and groom girls as young as 14 for sexual abuse. "Maxwell first attempted to befriend some of Epstein's minor victims prior to their abuse, including by asking the victims about their lives, their schools, and their families," reads the indictment against her. "Maxwell and Epstein would spend time building friendships with minor victims by for example, taking minor victims to the movies or shopping."

Maxwell is scheduled to appear before a federal judge on Tuesday, when she will likely address the allegations against her for the first time. In two unsealed depositions from 2016, Maxwell denied hiring underage girls to work for Epstein; these statements are now the subject of new perjury charges. "As far as I'm concerned, everyone who came to his house was an adult, professional person," she said then. "I am not aware of teenagers who worked in his home."