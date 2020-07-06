Ghislaine Maxwell Transferred to Brooklyn Detention Center Ahead of Arraignment
The FBI arrested Maxwell last week for her alleged role in conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to recruit, groom, and sexually abuse underage girls.
Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-girlfriend and former associate of Jeffrey Epstein, has been transferred to a federal detention center in Brooklyn, New York to await her arraignment. The FBI arrested Maxwell last Thursday in New Hampshire on charges that include transporting a minor for the purposes of criminal sexual activity and enticing minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.
New York Bureau of Prisons spokesman Justin Long told CNN that Maxwell is being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. Maxwell's first New York hearing will likely take place on Friday. The U.S. Attorney's Office has asked that Maxwell be held without bail, describing her as an "extreme" flight risk.
Last year, Epstein committed suicide while jailed and awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The indictment against Maxwell accuses her of working with Epstein to entice girls as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts between 1994 and 1997. It also accuses her of making false statements in depositions in 2016. Maxwell has previously called the claims against her "absolute rubbish."
"As alleged, Ghislaine Maxwell facilitated, aided, and participated in acts of sexual abuse of minors," Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement. "Maxwell enticed minor girls, got them to trust her, and then delivered them into the trap that she and Jeffrey Epstein had set. She pretended to be a woman they could trust. All the while, she was setting them up to be abused sexually by Epstein and, in some cases, Maxwell herself."