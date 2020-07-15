Getting Ready 'Pa La Escuela
The last few months have shown both the difficulties and possibilities of remote learning. While this fall’s back-to-school season will likely look very different than it ever has, one thing is clear — an organized learning area is key. From school supplies to wardrobe basics and home accessories that make your in-house classroom more comfortable, find out what you need to get your crew ready for the new year.
Stepping With Style
Vans nunca salen de moda, and that’s why they’re the perfect back-to-school essential for your little ones. Give them the gift of a shoe that matches any outfit they might decide to throw on!
Manifesta Tu Futuro
As a mami, it’s important to teach kids to dream big. With this combination message board — dry erase on one side and cork on the other — you can encourage them to pin up some of their goals for the new year while writing important deadlines in erasable marker. Best part? It can be purchased at Target, along with the rest of your kids’ supplies!
Totes the Cutest
Fjällräven backpacks are a staple of school supplies at this point, but these tote bags put a fresh spin on a classic style. With the laid-back feel of a tote bag and optional comfort of a traditional backpack, this tote also includes a padded laptop sleeve to protect your child’s precious electronics.
Take It Easy, Lee Un Libro
Sometimes sitting in the same spot for hours can be exhausting, so adding a bean bag to your child’s study setting can offer the perfect break from a desk. Conquer reading assignments in comfort!
Jean In
A new denim jacket can be a staple piece that pairs with any outfit and lasts for years. It also offers endless options for customization — pins, patches, embroidery, and anything else your kids can think up!
Que Su Habitación Brille Como Sus Sueños
Kids can get sluggish if they aren’t in the proper setting, and good lighting can go a long way. This multi-purpose lamp is the perfect addition to any desk, with room for storing important papers, study sheets, and more.
Declutter to Greatness
A messy environment can become distracting, but with this wooden desk organizer, storing all your school supplies can be stylish and easy. It has two shelves to hold necessities and two drawers for pens and pencils.
Shoes at the Door, Please
To make things more fun and comfortable, have your child step into some slippers while they lounge at home. Pick from turtles, hedgehogs, penguins, and more!