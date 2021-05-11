Manuela Ángel is redefining the natural beauty scene 

It was a personal need for high-end, clean products that led entrepreneur and social media influencer Manuela Ángel, 24, to launch the skincare line Sûblimme two years ago. Ángel, who also runs her own interior design firm in her native Colombia, loved the experience of using premium brands, so she didn't just want good-for-your-skin products with natural ingredients, she also hoped to create a full sensory ritual from beauty devotees like herself.

Manuela Angel Credit: Courtesy

"The whole process, from the packaging to the formulas and textures, is meant to offer a luxurious experience that truly makes a difference," she says of the initial launch of two face masks aptly named I'm Pretty and Get Glowy. Both products are meant to complement each other: I'm Pretty is a watermelon-infused mask made with ground apricot seeds and rice to gently exfoliate, while Get Glowy's highly-Instagrammable gold mask contains hydrating ingredients like coconut water and portulaca extract to soothe and restore the skin's natural barriers.

Manuela Angel Credit: Courtesy

"This brand is a reflection of who I am, of self-love and female empowerment," explains Ángel, "and most importantly, it's 100 percent made in Colombia." She recently launched the brand's third must-have, I Feel Soft, a hydrating and illuminating face mist packed with 12 active ingredients, vitamins and antioxidants like argan and olive oil extracts, chamomile and aloe vera. "I have ideas for 18 different products in my mind, but I try not to launch too many at a time," she says of the 9-12 month process that involves research, ingredient sourcing and efficacy trials on different skin types and age groups. "I'd rather have quality over quantity and take the time to really perfect the formulas." All products remain faithful to the brand's cruelty-free promise, and Ángel is also actively working to create biodegradable packaging in the future. "Sustainability is very important to me and I'm implementing small steps that will hopefully add up in the end."

The young businesswoman concedes that she sees a bright future for Sûblimme, one that she hopes to share with her growing fanbase. "There are lots of brands on the market so I think it's important to have the determination to fulfil your goals; never give up on your dreams even when there are obstacles."