Get to Know Jessica Lynne Harris, Marc Anthony's New Girlfriend

––––Marc Anthony and his new girlfriend, Jessica Lynne Harris, were spotted at his daughter's school event. Take a look at some of their adorable pictures.
NEW BEGINNINGS
Marc Anthony was spotted recently with Jessica Lynne at one of his daughter’s events.
FUN RUN
Emme, one of Anthony’s twins with Jennifer Lopez, was competing in a race at school.
LOVE BIRDS
The pair was spotted holding hands at the race.
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Harris is a 28-year-old model from Philadelphia who lives in Miami.
ON THE RISE
She is an African American model who has walked the runway for well known designers.
BONDING TIME
Harris has already met Anthony’s ex-wife J.Lo.
COUPLE OF THE YEAR
J.Lo and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, were also spotted holding hands at the race.
HAPPY MOM
It seemed like J.Lo was having the time of her life supporting her daughter during her special day.
FAMILY TIME
This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen the entire family together. Lopez and Anthony also shared this special moment with their kids on their social media.
THE WHOLE SQUAD
Familia primero.