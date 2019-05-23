Everything You Need to Know About Alejandra Espinoza, the Host of Premios Juventud 2019

STAR POWER
Alejandra Espinoza wil be hosting Premios Juventud this year. That’s one more reason to tune in to the award show, airing on Univision on July 18 at 8pm. Also, Daddy Yankee, Becky G and J Balvin are some of the stars confirmed to perform.
POLISHED DIAMOND
Espinoza will host the three-hour show, along with singer Lali and boy band CNCO. Her friend and former Nuestra Belleza Latina queen Clarissa Molina will be hosting the red carpet show an hour prior to the gala.
TRUE BEAUTY
Alejandra became famous after becoming the first queen of the Univision reality show Nuestra Belleza Latina in 2007.
BELOVED QUEEN
She was 18 years old when she was crowned and has had an amazing physical transformation and artistic evolution since her big debut on the televised beauty pageant.
ALE FROM TIJUANA
In the Univision digital documentary Alejandra la de Tijuana, she remembers her humble origins as a little girl with big dreams growing up in Tijuana with few material possessions.
STRIKE A POSE
The Mexican model is also Aveeno’s newest brand ambassador and a beauty and fashion influencer.
JOYFUL
She is a devoted mom to her 4-year-old son, Matteo. Espinoza shared her struggles to conceive, losing three pregnancies before bringing her son into the world.
SOULMATES
She is married to Puerto Rican choreographer and producer Aníbal Marrero, whom she describes as her soulmate.
MOM'S BIGGEST FAN
She also hosted the last season of Nuestra Belleza Latina, having her son visit her frequently on set and charm the live audience.
SALUD!
She is very open on Instagram about her family life, sharing photos and videos of her son and husband. Her charisma and carefree attitude have made her a beloved TV and social media personality.